Vella Announces Free Chicagoland Museum Experience Program

LOVES PARK, Ill. – State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Loves Park, is helping local families reduce the cost of enriching summer activities by promoting a free program, Museums in the Park, that provides free admission to visit Illinois museums.

“Traveling to and from the Chicagoland area can be expensive, so being able to offer this program to our community provides a cost effective solution for them to participate in free, educational experiences,” said Vella. “I’m excited to share this program with our community and provide young people with the opportunity to explore the world around them.”

Vella’s constituent service office is partnering with Museums in the Park to offer free museum admission for up to four guests, including children.

A few of the museums participating in this program are:

Art Institute of Chicago

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Field Museum

John G. Shedd Aquarium, and more.

To participate, constituents must fill out the form at staterepdavevella.com/museums. Dates are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents will receive a signed admission pass and all necessary visit details one week prior to the scheduled visit.

For more information, call the district office at 815-329-6741.