Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,373 in the last 365 days.

Hoffman Highlights Local R3 Grants Supporting Community Organizations

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is highlighting a series of Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Grants that will support local organizations and help uplift communities.

“These are great local organizations that support people in crisis, provide stability and offer programs that strengthen the community,” Hoffman said. “R3 Grants are an opportunity to invest in people and create a better future for our area, and I want to congratulate our local organizations and leaders who have been awarded this funding.”

Administered through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA), the R3 Program was created under Illinois’ cannabis legalization efforts in 2019. Under the law, 25% of all cannabis tax revenue is directed to support communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. R3 Grants prioritize civil legal aid, reentry, economic development, violence prevention and youth development.

Local awardees include:

  • MAC Institute of Beauty LLC: $266,533
  • Journey of Hope Home: $184,500
  • Good Samaritan Ministries of the Metro East: $123,408

More information on this year’s awards and a full list of grantees can be viewed at https://icjia.illinois.gov/news/icjia-invests-nearly-51-million-in-fourth-round-restore-reinvest-and-renew-grants/.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hoffman Highlights Local R3 Grants Supporting Community Organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.