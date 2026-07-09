Hoffman Highlights Local R3 Grants Supporting Community Organizations

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is highlighting a series of Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Grants that will support local organizations and help uplift communities.

“These are great local organizations that support people in crisis, provide stability and offer programs that strengthen the community,” Hoffman said. “R3 Grants are an opportunity to invest in people and create a better future for our area, and I want to congratulate our local organizations and leaders who have been awarded this funding.”

Administered through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA), the R3 Program was created under Illinois’ cannabis legalization efforts in 2019. Under the law, 25% of all cannabis tax revenue is directed to support communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. R3 Grants prioritize civil legal aid, reentry, economic development, violence prevention and youth development.

Local awardees include:

MAC Institute of Beauty LLC: $266,533

Journey of Hope Home: $184,500

Good Samaritan Ministries of the Metro East: $123,408

More information on this year’s awards and a full list of grantees can be viewed at https://icjia.illinois.gov/news/icjia-invests-nearly-51-million-in-fourth-round-restore-reinvest-and-renew-grants/.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.