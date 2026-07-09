American Pop Artist: Michael Albert
As part of his Summer Southern Pop Art Tour, artist Michael Albert will host a free Cereal Box College Workshop at Stovall, Berea, and Thornton Libraries. Participants will create art using cereal boxes and colorful cardboard.
The program is suitable for teens, adults and families. Space is limited and registration is required. Attendees will receive a free signed poster of one of Albert's Creation.
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