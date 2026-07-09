ATLANTA – The Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Services Board today confirmed Governor Brian Kemp's nomination of Dr. Kirk Shook as Executive Director of the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA). Dr. Shook succeeds Chris Wells who accepted an opportunity with the Georgia Hospital Association, building on the agency's successes in expanding employment opportunities and independence for Georgians with disabilities.

"Marty and I extend our thanks to Director Chris Wells for his valued work advocating for the disabled community," said Governor Brian Kemp. "His commitment to ensuring Georgians with unique challenges have resources for success reflects the mission of GVRA, and our state is better because of his leadership."

"We are also excited to see Dr. Kirk Shook's impact on this new role, following his years of service at the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission," continued the governor. "His expertise in education at all levels will bolster the agency's work to equip disabled Georgians with the tools they need for quality careers, and Marty and I wish him continued success in this position."

Governor Kemp has selected Magda "Maggie" Rivers to succeed Dr. Shook as Executive Director of the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission (NPEC). Rivers currently serves as the agency's Associate Executive Director with over 12 years of experience at the NPEC.

“Marty and I are grateful for Maggie's committed service to our state and for her willingness to step into this role," shared the governor. "Having been a part of the NPEC for more than a decade, she deeply understands the mission and goals of the agency, and we look forward to her continued leadership as Executive Director."

Dr. Kirk Shook was appointed as Executive Director to the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission (NPEC) by Governor Brian Kemp on February 1, 2019. He also currently serves on the Regional Steering Committee of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) and the Records Retention Policy committee at the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA).

Prior to his time at the NPEC, Dr. Shook was a high school teacher for twelve years. The State Board of Education appointed him to serve on various committees at the Georgia Department of Education in 2014 and 2015, and former Governor Nathan Deal appointed him to serve on the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee in 2016.

Dr. Kirk earned three degrees from the University of Georgia — a Bachelor of Science in Education, a Master of Public Administration in Policy Analysis, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. He also holds an Associate of Science in Education from Young Harris College, a certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Georgia, an Executive Education Certificate in Public Leadership from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a Certified Public Manager® credential through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Leadership Institute.

Dr. Kirk and his wife, Miriam, have two daughters, whom they adopted from foster care in 2025. They live in Bogart and are members of Oconee Fellowship in Watkinsville.

Magda "Maggie" Rivers currently serves as the Associate Executive Director at the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission (NPEC) and brings a deep and well-rounded understanding of the agency’s work, shaped by a career spent advancing its mission. During her 12 years with the organization, she has contributed across its full scope of programs and operations, supporting implementation, strengthening oversight, building partnerships, and helping guide strategic initiatives.

Rivers' work extends beyond the state through her service as a board member of the National Association of State Administrators and Supervisors of Private Schools. In this capacity, she collaborates with peers across the country to address regulatory challenges, share effective practices, and contribute to the broader landscape of postsecondary oversight.

Rivers holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She and her husband are the proud parents of three children.