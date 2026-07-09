Jackson jams during America's 250th birthday

America’s 250th birthday was celebrated, July 4, with a Hilton Field extravaganza including musical performances, a car show, laser show and a 30-minute fireworks display.

“We are grateful for all the men and women that allowed us to celebrate our Nation’s 250th birthday,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, to open the celebration. “All our Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, everyone that serves in the military, regardless of what component, thank you for being willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Those that have gone before us we appreciate you.”

Their sacrifices allows Fort Jackson “to let you know that we have not forgotten and that we will continue to celebrate, and when the time comes, answer that call,” Hood added.

Hood opened up the festivities and was followed by the 282d Army Band who played the first of three sets that evening.

While the band was playing guests could see tricked out cars and Jeeps, enjoy a variety of fair food and even hop on the Dixieland Express train. The train was one of many attraction available for the little ones.

Roughly 40,000 guests took in the event and saw arguably the best fireworks display in the Midlands.

Warrant Officer Jacob Davis, executive office with the 282d Army Band said during an interview with a local television station before the event that the celebration was a good place for veterans and families to come together to “reflect on all the sacrifices made for our independence.”

It was also a good place for those who had never been to Fort Jackson before to see what a Jackson style July 4 celebration was like.

The event was a first for Lexington, South Carolina residents Mike and Suzanne Beaulieu.

“We didn’t want to just hang out at home and have a cookout,” Mike said. “We wanted to be somewhere where it was a little more exciting and where better than Fort Jackson.”

He wasn’t sure what to expect but said he was pleasantly surprised.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I love the band. It’s pretty good to see so many people here to celebrate.”

Local musician Steve Ray Ladson played a set with a blend of country and hip hop before the band retook the stage to play some tunes before a laser light show. Once the light show ended, the band again played a selection accompanied by cannon fire from the Fort Jackson salute battery.

At the end of the cannon volleys the fireworks display gave a loud ending to a raucous birthday celebration.