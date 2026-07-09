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Storyteller - Liz Pardue

Meet and Greet

Richard H. Thornton Library

July 13, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

Liz Pardue, a native North Carolinian, is a storyteller, writer, and director with nearly 40 years of experience preserving Southern folklore and haunted history. When she's not sharing stories of NC lore on social media, she's writing books and preforming at various festivals ad events. Currently, Liz is touring libraries all across NC with her "Keep NC Weird" and "Tarheel Terrors" speaker series. We are please to welcome her to Granville County. 


Join us for a private reception and meet and greet after the talk at Wild Hare Books.

Liz Pardue flier final

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Storyteller - Liz Pardue

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