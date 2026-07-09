vcfo Promotes Alan Docherty to Austin Practice Manager

vcfo

Veteran Fractional CFO steps into expanded role as vcfo’s Austin practice continues to grow.

Alan shows up for his clients at the moments that matter most, and that’s exactly what this role calls for.” — Donna Zinsmeyer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- vcfo , a leading provider of fractional finance, accounting and human resources solutions for growth-focused companies, today announced the promotion of Alan Docherty to Austin Practice Manager.Docherty has spent his career helping business owners make sense of their numbers and the decisions behind them. As a fractional CFO with vcfo, he has worked with companies across a range of industries, bringing financial clarity during critical moments. In his new role, he will support vcfo’s Austin operations by deepening partner relationships, expanding outreach, and connecting businesses with the expertise they need.“vcfo has grown exponentially over the past few years, and adding a Practice Manager in Austin was a natural next step to keep pace with the growth in Central Texas,” said Donna Zinsmeyer , Vice President of Operations at vcfo. “Alan shows up for his clients at the moments that matter most, and that’s exactly what this role calls for. He’ll be working alongside our Austin team to strengthen partner relationships and help more businesses access the support they need.”“My goal is to proactively identify organizations that need our services and maintain strong engagement with our partner community,” said Docherty. “I want to ensure their clients are aware, informed, and positioned to leverage our support when needed. At the same time, I aim to support our partners by enhancing their client relationships, providing subject matter expertise, and helping them deliver stronger solutions.”vcfo has supported more than 6,000 clients nationwide over its 30-year history. The firm operates across Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Denver, offering businesses access to senior-level financial and operational leadership on a fractional basis.To learn more about Alan Docherty, visit vcfo.com/our_team/alan-docherty-bio.About vcfovcfo is a professional services firm providing customized solutions delivered by a team of operationally experienced fractional executives to assist companies with financial, human resources, and transaction advisory support. As trusted advisors to the CEO and management team, vcfo provides expert guidance and assistance to help solve the most complex operational business issues and optimize opportunities for increasing value. Tap our expertise and experience developed by supporting over 6,000 clients nationwide in the past 30 years. For more information, visit vcfo.com.###

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