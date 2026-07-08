To: For-Profit and Non-Profit Organizations, Developers, and Other Interested Parties

From: Kimberly Stamps, AVP of Grants Management

Re: Waivers for 9% LIHTC Developments applying for HOME and/or HTF funds

Date: July 8, 2026

On July 8, 2026, the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) published a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for the HOME Rental and Housing Trust Fund (HTF) Programs. The notice announced that MHC will accept applications beginning on August 21, 2026, and ending on October 30, 2026.

Per MHC requirements, 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments are required to submit a written request for a waiver to apply for HOME or HTF funding. This request must provide the following details:

Formal Waiver Request letter on company letterhead

Evidence of a 9% Application Proof that the application has been submitted or scheduled for submission

A preliminary development package Development budget, sources and uses, pro forma Evidence of site control (purchase agreement, option, or deed) Preliminary scope of work Project completion schedule

Amount of the cost increase and supporting documentation to justify the amounts for the cost increase.

A letter from the development’s architect/engineer must accompany any increase in hard costs.

Soft costs documentation must be provided from the entity providing the service.

Waiver requests are due by October 16, 2026, and sent to grantmanagement@mshc.com. Failure to obtain MHC approval prior to submitting an application will disqualify the application.

Following the receipt and review of the waiver request and supporting documentation, applicants will be notified in writing whether they have been granted authorization to submit an application for HOME and/or HTF funds.

Questions about this notice should be directed to Kimberly Stamps, AVP of Grants Management (HOME/HTF), via kimberly.stamps@mshc.com or 601-718-4638.