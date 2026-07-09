Watch for spotted lanternfly this summer, squish it and report it
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reminding Michiganders to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly this summer.
“Spotted lanternfly does not pose a risk to human or animal health, but it can be a major nuisance for Michiganders who enjoy spending time on their patios, in their gardens or in the great outdoors,” said MDARD Director Tim Boring. “We’re asking Michiganders to help slow the spread of this unwanted pest by understanding what spotted lanternfly insects and egg masses look like, checking for the pest after you’ve been out on the trails or in your garden and reporting new populations via the online Eyes in the Field tool.
As of June 2026, spotted lanternfly populations have been confirmed across southeastern Michigan, including parts of Jackson County. Michigan’s Invasive Species Watch List Viewer enables residents to see where spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state. Reports from areas without known infestations help MDARD and its partners track the spread of spotted lanternfly and prioritize monitoring efforts.
While spotted lanternfly populations are currently low in Michigan, the insect is expected to become more widespread over time. Continued monitoring, reporting and management efforts will help slow its spread and reduce its impact on Michigan communities. Spotted lanternfly generally does not kill plants, but heavy infestations can stress plants and cause localized damage.
If you see spotted lanternfly in Jackson, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland or Wayne Counties:
- Squish it! You do not need to report the sighting. MDARD is already monitoring confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in these counties.
- Focus pest management in areas where spotted lanternfly is most abundant. Traps or insecticidal soaps and oils can be effective and limit residual effects.
- Consider contacting a certified pesticide applicator for information about appropriate treatment methods if there is a large infestation on your property.
- Be diligent if you choose to apply pesticide yourself. Always follow the instructions on the pesticide label and wear appropriate personal protective equipment.
If you see spotted lanternfly in any other Michigan county:
- Take photos. Photos are necessary to verify a report and aid in identification.
- Provide details. Note the date, time and location of the sighting.
- Report it. Submit a report of your sighting online using the Eyes in the Field tool.
Spotted lanternfly has several easily recognizable life stages:
- Nymphs (juvenile spotted lanternflies) are black with white spots, then become red with black spots as they develop. Look for nymphs from May to September.
- Adults are roughly one inch long and half an inch wide. Their tan forewings have black spots at the front and are speckled towards the rear. When their wings are unfolded, their distinctive scarlet hindwings become visible. Look for adults from August to October.
- Spotted lanternfly prefers to feed on the invasive tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it also feeds on a wide range of plants including grapevines and trees such as black walnut, river birch, willow, sumac and red maple. When feeding, spotted lanternfly produces a sticky liquid called honeydew that can collect on the ground or surrounding vegetation. This results in the growth of sooty mold, which can discolor and kill plants, leave surfaces sticky and attract secondary pests such as flies and yellow jackets.
- Since the first detection of spotted lanternfly in Michigan in 2022, MDARD and its partners, including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State University Extension, Michigan's Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, have monitored more than 100 locations across Michigan.
- For additional information on identifying, reporting and managing spotted lanternfly, visit the State of Michigan’s spotted lanternfly web page at Michigan.gov/SpottedLanternfly. You can also learn more at USDA’s spotted lanternfly website.
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