Watch for spotted lanternfly this summer, squish it and report it

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reminding Michiganders to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly this summer.

“Spotted lanternfly does not pose a risk to human or animal health, but it can be a major nuisance for Michiganders who enjoy spending time on their patios, in their gardens or in the great outdoors,” said MDARD Director Tim Boring. “We’re asking Michiganders to help slow the spread of this unwanted pest by understanding what spotted lanternfly insects and egg masses look like, checking for the pest after you’ve been out on the trails or in your garden and reporting new populations via the online Eyes in the Field tool.

As of June 2026, spotted lanternfly populations have been confirmed across southeastern Michigan, including parts of Jackson County. Michigan’s Invasive Species Watch List Viewer enables residents to see where spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state. Reports from areas without known infestations help MDARD and its partners track the spread of spotted lanternfly and prioritize monitoring efforts.

While spotted lanternfly populations are currently low in Michigan, the insect is expected to become more widespread over time. Continued monitoring, reporting and management efforts will help slow its spread and reduce its impact on Michigan communities. Spotted lanternfly generally does not kill plants, but heavy infestations can stress plants and cause localized damage.

If you see spotted lanternfly in Jackson, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland or Wayne Counties:

Squish it! You do not need to report the sighting. MDARD is already monitoring confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in these counties.

Focus pest management in areas where spotted lanternfly is most abundant. Traps or insecticidal soaps and oils can be effective and limit residual effects.

Consider contacting a certified pesticide applicator for information about appropriate treatment methods if there is a large infestation on your property.

Be diligent if you choose to apply pesticide yourself. Always follow the instructions on the pesticide label and wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

If you see spotted lanternfly in any other Michigan county:

Take photos. Photos are necessary to verify a report and aid in identification.

Provide details. Note the date, time and location of the sighting.

Report it. Submit a report of your sighting online using the Eyes in the Field tool.

Spotted lanternfly has several easily recognizable life stages: