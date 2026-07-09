Hard-Tech Deconstruction: How Jeet Medical Advances Veterinary Endoscopy with Optical Imaging Technology

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Examining JeetVet's Veterinary Endoscope Design, High-Definition Imaging, Flexible Optics, and Minimally Invasive Technologies

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, Guangdong, China – July 9, 2026 —Jeet Medical (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of veterinary endoscopes based in Shenzhen, China, has developed a portfolio of portable endoscopes that combine high-definition imaging with compact design for both small and large animal diagnostics. The company’s product line includes the VET-5820 portable veterinary gastroscope with a 1500 mm working length, the RAE-201 flexible otoscope, and the RAE-105 portable USB endoscope, among others.The global veterinary endoscopy market has seen growing demand for portable, high-resolution devices that can be used in field settings and clinics alike. Jeet Medical’s products are designed to serve this need with specifications such as 1080P pixel resolution on large-animal gastroscopes and a 1,000,000-pixel sensor on USB and WiFi endoscopes. For example, the RAE-201 veterinary flexible otoscope, used for ear and nasal examinations in dogs and cats, has an outer diameter of 3.1 mm and a working length of 600 mm, with a 1.2 mm working channel that can accommodate biopsy forceps. It delivers 160,000 pixels and a 180° bending angle for maneuvering in narrow passages. The VET-8528 portable endoscope for large animals features an outer diameter of 8.5 mm and a 2.8 mm working channel, with 1080P HD resolution, a 1500 mm working length, and 360° rotational control, making it suitable for gastrointestinal examinations in equine and bovine patients.As demand for point-of-care diagnostics continues to increase, the portable veterinary endoscope has become an essential tool for veterinarians working in clinics, mobile practices, and field environments. Jeet Medical's compact endoscopy solutions are engineered to deliver high-definition visualization, lightweight portability, and reliable performance across a wide range of diagnostic procedures, helping veterinary professionals improve examination efficiency without sacrificing image quality.“Jeet Medical is a leading innovator in the research, development, design, and manufacturing of advanced veterinary endoscopes and devices,” states the company’s profile. The company operates a 5,000 m² factory with 130 employees and exports 50% of its output to Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. It holds ISO 13485 certification from SGS and has registered software copyrights for its Multi-Light Source Vision Imaging System V1.0 (Certificate No. 9407860) and Multi-Camera Automatic Fusion System V1.0 (Certificate No. 9413508) with the China Copyright Protection Center (CCPD). These proprietary image processing algorithms contribute to the enhanced image clarity and color reproduction in JeetVet endoscopes.With a monthly capacity of 2,000 units and a lead time of 20 days, Jeet Medical offers OEM/ODM customization including logo branding. The company’s quality control includes 100% testing before shipment. Case studies from Vietnam, Russia, and Ukraine show deployments of 30 to 50 units that have improved non-surgical foreign body retrieval success rates by 40% and established regional endoscopy training centers, training over 300 veterinarians. The RAE-105 series, which weighs less than 1 kg and connects via USB or WiFi to Android, Windows, and iOS devices, is a typical example of the company’s focus on portability without compromising imaging performance.The company aims to continue advancing animal healthcare through portable endoscopic solutions that balance image quality and robustness. For distributors seeking a reliable veterinary endoscope supplier, Jeet Medical provides a detailed product brochure available for download at this link.Contact Information:· Email: troy@jeetmed.com· Tel: +86 755-23251842 / +86 13381945549· WhatsApp: +8613816158380· WeChat: 13381945549· Website: www.jeetvet.com · Address: 9th Floor, Block B, Building 1, No. 76 Baohe Avenue, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China

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