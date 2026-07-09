RepuGen Successfully Completes Annual HIPAA Compliance Audit, Reinforcing Ongoing Commitment to Healthcare Data Security

Healthcare organizations trust us with critical patient engagement & reputation management workflows, and we remain committed to continuously strengthening the controls that help safeguard that trust.” — Lauren Banks, Cofounder and Product Director at RepuGen

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepuGen, a leading healthcare reputation management and patient experience platform, today announced the successful completion of its annual HIPAA compliance audit and receipt of its latest HIPAA compliance report. The annual assessment reaffirms the company’s continued commitment to protecting sensitive healthcare information and maintaining strong security and privacy practices across its platform.As a trusted technology companion for healthcare organizations, medical groups, hospitals, and physician practices, RepuGen has long maintained a strong focus on HIPAA compliance as part of its broader security and privacy program. The successful completion of this year’s independent audit reflects the company’s persistent efforts to align its operational, technical, and administrative safeguards with recognized industry standards.“Protecting patient information is fundamental to everything we do. We voluntarily undergo an independent annual HIPAA compliance audit because we believe our healthcare partners deserve additional assurance that our security and privacy practices meet rigorous standards. Successfully completing this year's audit reinforces our long-standing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, privacy, and regulatory responsibility. Healthcare organizations trust us with critical patient engagement and reputation management workflows, and we remain committed to continuously strengthening the controls that help safeguard that trust.”— Lauren Banks, Co-Founder and Product Director at RepuGenThe annual HIPAA compliance audit validates the maturity of RepuGen’s security and compliance program while providing independent assurance that the organization continues to maintain effective controls designed to protect sensitive healthcare information.The successful completion of the annual audit provides several important benefits for RepuGen and its healthcare customers, including:→ Reinforcing trust and credibility with healthcare providers, hospitals, and medical organizations.→ Demonstrating RepuGen’s continued commitment to safeguarding protected health information (PHI).→ Supporting healthcare organizations during vendor evaluations, procurement processes, and client onboarding.→ Helping address security and compliance requirements commonly requested through RFPs, security questionnaires, and due diligence assessments.→ Reducing operational and security risks by maintaining industry-recognized safeguards and best practices.→ Strengthening RepuGen’s reputation as a reliable healthcare technology partner.→ Supporting partnerships with healthcare organizations that require vendors to maintain rigorous security and privacy standards.The annual audit is part of RepuGen’s ongoing security governance strategy rather than a one-time milestone. Maintaining HIPAA compliance requires continuous investment in security controls, privacy practices, employee training, policy management, monitoring, and periodic independent assessments to address the evolving healthcare cybersecurity landscape.“This accomplishment reflects the collaborative efforts of our development, infrastructure, security, operations, and management teams. Security and compliance are shared responsibilities across our organization, and this successful annual audit demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement as we support healthcare providers nationwide.”— Ajay Prasad, Founder and CEO, RepuGenAbout RepuGenRepuGen is a HIPAA-compliant healthcare reputation management and patient satisfaction platform that helps healthcare providers improve online reviews, enhance patient satisfaction, and increase visibility on Google and in AI-driven search. The platform offers automated review management, patient satisfaction surveys, AI-powered sentiment analysis, listings management, and integrations with more than 100 EHR and practice management systems to help healthcare organizations grow while protecting patient trust and data security.

RepuGen - Healthcare Reputation Management Software

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