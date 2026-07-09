Breaking Down the Core: How Wenzhou Aha Craft Gifts Co., Ltd. Elevates Craft Gift Quality

Wenzhou Aha Craft Gifts Co., Ltd.

Precision Engraving and Eco-Friendly Materials Drive Innovation in Craft Gift Manufacturing

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wenzhou Aha Craft Gifts Co., Ltd., established in 2017, is a direct manufacturer that eliminates middleman costs and optimizes production processes. The company operates from a 2,000 m² manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, a city with a well-developed light industry cluster and convenient transportation. With a workforce of approximately 100 employees, the company has an annual production capacity of 5,000,000 units. Its integrated service model covers independent design, mold development, mass production, printing, packaging, and international logistics.The company's product range includes custom craft gifts, paper products, plastic products , stationery, office supplies, textiles, leather goods, children's toys, outdoor travel products, beach towels, glass products, and metal products. All products can be customized with brand logos, colors, patterns, materials and packaging to match customers’ branding and marketing needs. The company serves global markets, with major export destinations including the EU, USA, SA/ME, and SEA. Export business accounts for 100% of total sales.Core Craft Capabilities and Material ParametersWenzhou Aha Craft Gifts Co., Ltd. offers two primary custom series that demonstrate its technical depth in finishing, printing, and safety compliance:1. Custom Children's Toys & Crafts (AHA-CT Series)This series covers DIY craft kits, plastic toys, paper puzzles, educational toys, and stuffed toys. Key specifications include: age recommendation 3+ years (customizable); product size fully customizable; materials use food-grade, non-toxic, BPA-free, and phthalate-free plastic, paper, plush fabric, or natural wood; printing applies eco-friendly non-toxic ink (customizable); packaging is fully customizable; safety standards comply with ASTM F963, EN71, CPSIA, CE. Features include custom logo/design, eco-friendly, and reusable. The product is applicable to toys retail, education, baby products, and promotional gifts.2. Custom Craft Gifts & Stationery (AHA-CG Series)This series covers sticky notes, pens, and erasers. Specifications: product size fully customizable (standard A5/A6/A7, 76×76mm/100×100mm for sticky notes); material thickness customizable (80g-300g for paper, 1.5-3mm for plastic/metal); printing methods include offset printing, screen printing, UV digital printing, and embossing/debossing; ink type is eco-friendly water-based ink (non-toxic, fade-resistant); packaging customizable (OPP bag, color box, gift box, blister pack); safety standards comply with EN71, REACH, RoHS (available upon request). Materials include paper (coated/kraft/cardboard), plastic (PVC/PP), and metal (iron/stainless steel). The series is suitable for promotional advertising, corporate gifting, education, and stationery retail.Application Scenarios and Market ReachThe products are suitable for promotional & advertising, corporate gifting, retail & e-commerce, tourism & souvenirs, education & stationery, home & lifestyle, and event & exhibition applications. Common markets include the US, Germany, UK, France, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The AHA-CS Series (cleaning sponges) is specifically designed for household cleaning and kitchen supplies industries, demonstrating cross-category versatility.Contact InformationFor inquiries, the company can be contacted via email at vera@ahagiftsch.com or by phone at +86 13958790933. The company's website is https:// www.ahacustomshop.com /.

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