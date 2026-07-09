Brian M. Malec nominated for Tax Section chair-elect

Brian M. Malec

The Florida Bar Tax Section Nominating Committee has nominated Brian M. Malec, a shareholder with Dean Mead in Orlando, to serve as the section's 2027–2028 chair-elect.

Malec is Florida Bar Board Certified in Wills, Trusts and Estates and focuses on estate and succession planning. He advises individuals, families, and business owners on the implementation of wills, trusts, business entities, and sophisticated wealth transfer strategies designed to achieve clients’ goals in a tax efficient manner. His practice also includes probate and trust administration, where he counsels fiduciaries throughout the administration process and represents beneficiaries in protecting their interests.

He earned both his law degree and LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida and is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

A leader in the Tax Section for more than a decade, Malec has served on the Executive Council and Directors' Committee since 2013. Throughout his service, he has held numerous leadership positions, including co-director of the Long Range Planning Committee, Section Administration Division, Federal Tax Division, and Legislation and Regulations Division. He also previously served as the section's treasurer.

In addition to his work with the Tax Section, Malec serves on the executive council of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section, where he has also held a variety of leadership roles.

If elected, Malec will serve as chair-elect during the 2027–2028 Bar year before assuming the office of chair for 2028–2029.

The Tax Section bylaws provide that petitions setting forth the names of other nominees for the office of chair-elect may be made by any 10 members of the section. Those petitions must be filed with Tax Section Secretary Jeanette Moffa no later than September 15 to allow inclusion on a written ballot. Nominations for the office of chair-elect will not be permitted unless the nominations have been timely made and in the manner described in the Tax Section Bylaws, Article III, Section 2(b). If there is only one nomination for the office of chair-elect, that nominee will become chair-elect.

The term of office of the chair-elect runs concurrently with that of the chair, begins on July 1 after the section's organizational meeting at which the chair-elect is elected, and ends on the succeeding June 30, when the chair-elect automatically assumes the office of chair.