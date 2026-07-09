Board certification continues to set Florida lawyers apart

Initially heralded by the Supreme Court as a “step forward in improving the justice system of this state,” Florida’s 44-year-old board certification program now claims 5,032 lawyers.

The latest Board of Legal Specialization and Education report shows that 4.9% of Florida attorneys qualify for the program’s slogan, “Evaluated for Professionalism and Tested for Expertise.”

“Board-certified lawyers have dedicated themselves to achieving a heightened level of excellence through character, professionalism, ethics, and credibility in the practice of law,” program sponsors note.

Covering 27 practice areas, Florida’s voluntary board certification program is one of the most robust in the nation.

The percentage of board-certified Florida lawyers rises to nearly 6% when only considering attorneys with five or more years of experience, a minimum requirement.

Reaching the five-year milestone is just the beginning for lawyers who want to earn the designation.

Applicants must demonstrate substantial involvement in their practice area and pass a comprehensive examination that evaluates a high level of knowledge, skills, and expertise.

Candidates also undergo a rigorous peer review process that assesses competency in a specialty field, and professionalism and ethics in the practice of law.

Board certification lasts for five years. During that time, lawyers must continue to practice law, attend Florida Bar-approved continuing legal education courses, and meet the certification area’s more robust CLE requirements.

Recertification means meeting most of the same requirements for certification.

The public clearly benefits when Florida lawyers set themselves apart through board certification, the Supreme Court noted when it approved the Certification Plan in 1982.

“We believe that the public is entitled to know which lawyers have demonstrated special skills and possess technical competency in specific legal areas…”

Board-certified lawyers are easier for clients to identify because only lawyers who earn the distinction are permitted to refer to themselves as “board-certified specialists” or to use the letters “B.C.S.” In addition to raising the level of practice, board certified lawyers have been giving back to their communities.

Since 2019, board-certified attorneys have been volunteering for “CLOC,” – Certified Lawyers on Call. Sponsored by the BLSE and FFLA, (Funding Florida Legal Aid,) the program gives pro bono attorneys telephone access to a board-certified lawyer’s expertise.

For lawyers who earn it, the benefits of board certification extend beyond enhanced credentials.

Research shows that lawyers who list themselves as “board-certified” in a practice area are 25% to 40% more likely to be hired than a non-board-certified lawyer with similar credentials.

Every summer, at the Board Certified Lawyers Reception, a deserving lawyer is named “The Justice Harry Lee Anstead Board Certified Lawyer of the Year.” Another receives “The Award for Excellence in the Promotion of Board Certification.”