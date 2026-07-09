AWOL Resident

July 08, 2026

Sgt. S. Rindfleisch, 608-284-6155

Sheriff's Office

AWOL

Madison, WI.– As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 50-year-old Centoria D. Lee has been declared AWOL from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail Diversion Program.

Deputies attempted to locate Centoria Lee after a tampering alert came through regarding her GPS monitoring bracelet. Her bracelet was cut off. Lee was enrolled in the program earlier the same day. Attempts to locate Lee have so far been unsuccessful. Her last recorded GPS location was near a downtown apartment complex near E Mifflin Street.

Centoria Lee is a black female, 5’03”, 160lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.