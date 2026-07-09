OxValue.AI Launches AI Startups Value Creation Blue Paper 2026, Offering a New Framework for Understanding Global AI Value Creation

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OxValue.AI announced the release of the AI Startups Value Creation Blue Paper 2026, a landmark report produced in collaboration with the TIDE Centre, University of Oxford and the Chinese Association of Development Strategy Studies.Built on OxValue.AI's award-winning AI startup valuation model, the Blue Paper provides one of the most comprehensive analyses to date of how value is created across the global AI ecosystem. Drawing on an in-depth analysis of nearly 6,000 AI startups worldwide, the report moves beyond measuring investment activity to examine where AI-driven value is emerging, how it is concentrated, and what these trends mean for innovation, economic growth, and inclusive development.The global AI industry is entering a defining moment. Annual investment has now surpassed US$400 billion and is projected to exceed US$4 trillion within the next five years. As investment accelerates, the report argues that the central question is no longer simply who is investing in AI, but who will ultimately benefit from its economic value—and who risks being left behind.The Blue Paper identifies a fundamental transformation within the AI industry: a shift from the early Wow Factor", where technological breakthroughs and proof-of-concept dominated, to a "Utility Factor", where commercial scalability, real-world applications, and sustainable business models increasingly determine long-term value creation.However, the report also reveals that this transition is unfolding within a highly unequal global landscape. According to the analysis, high-income countries account for 86% of AI startups worldwide and attract 91% of global venture capital investment, while low- and middle-income countries—excluding China and India—represent less than 1% of global AI startup financing and notable foundation model development.This concentration of talent, capital, and technological capability presents a significant challenge for inclusive global development. Without more balanced participation, the report warns, AI risks reinforcing existing digital inequalities while creating new structural barriers to innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth across emerging economies.Rather than simply documenting these trends, the AI Startups Value Creation Blue Paper 2026* introduces a rigorous, data-driven framework for evaluating AI startup ecosystems and understanding how value is generated across different markets. The report is intended to support policymakers, investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs with evidence-based insights that can inform more transparent, equitable, and sustainable AI development.By providing a comprehensive picture of global AI value creation, OxValue.AI and its research partners aim to contribute to international discussions on AI governance, investment strategy, and innovation policy at a time when decisions made today will shape the future of the global AI economy for decades to come.About OxValue.AIOxValue.AI is a leading AI-powered valuation platform that combines advanced machine learning with academic research to assess the commercial potential of emerging technology companies. Its proprietary valuation model has received international recognition for delivering objective, data-driven insights into startup performance and innovation ecosystems.Address: 3a Market Place, Woodstock OX20 1SY, UK.

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