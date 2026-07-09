Quantum Elements Announces Ben Pressley as Chief Revenue Officer

As Quantum Elements enters its next phase of growth, Ben’s experience will be instrumental in helping us bring our technology to market and build a world-class revenue organization.” — Izhar Medalsy, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantum Elements

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Elements , a provider of AI-powered digital twins for quantum computing developers, today announced the appointment of Ben Pressley as Chief Revenue Officer. In this position he will be leveraging his robust experience and expertise in go-to-market execution to lead Quantum Elements’ revenue strategy, customer growth, strategic partnerships and revenue operations as the company scales its commercial presence.Prior to joining Quantum Elements, Ben served as Chief Revenue Officer and Advisor at fabric, where he led the company's global revenue organization. Prior to fabric, he spent four years at Afterpay, serving as Executive Vice President of Sales, Operations & Strategy through the company's hypergrowth and eventual acquisition by Block. During his tenure, he helped scale revenue tenfold, built the teams responsible for delivering more than 25,000 merchants, and established strategic partnerships with leading commerce and payments platforms.“Ben has an exceptional track record of building go-to-market strategies and revenue engines that help software companies scale with speed and discipline,” said Izhar Medalsy, CEO of Quantum Elements. “Across every stage of company growth, he has consistently helped organizations turn commercial momentum into meaningful outcomes. As Quantum Elements enters its next phase of growth, Ben’s experience will be instrumental in helping us bring our technology to market and build a world-class revenue organization.”Earlier, Ben was Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Customer Success & Services at Magento, where he played a key role in the company's global expansion before its acquisition by Adobe. Under his leadership, Magento significantly expanded its enterprise business, quadrupled revenue, and strengthened its international go-to-market strategy. He also held leadership positions at Novell, driving channel expansion and enterprise sales growth during a transformative period for the company.“Quantum Elements is operating at the forefront of one of the most important technology shifts of our time,” said Pressley. “I’m excited to join the company at this pivotal stage and help build the foundation for growth that will bring its AI agentic digital twin technology to customers, partners and markets around the world. I look forward to working with Izhar and the team to scale revenue, expand strategic relationships and establish Quantum Elements as a leader in the quantum computing ecosystem.”“The growth and expansion of Quantum Elements’ reflects the momentum the company has built since coming out of stealth in 2025,” added Medalsy “Strengthening the leadership team with this strategic new hire is a strong indication of Quantum Elements success and progress being the leading provider of quantum computing digital twins.”About Quantum ElementsFounded in 2023 in Los Angeles, Quantum Elements seeks to transform the quantum computing industry by making the path to real-world commercial applications more efficient and cost-effective through its proprietary, AI-native software stack and world-leading quantum Digital Twins.

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