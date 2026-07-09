MODOT Announces U.S. Route 61-67 Corridor Study Public Meeting

JEFFERSON COUNTY -The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is looking at potential traffic and safety improvements in addition to upcoming repaving for US 61-67 in Jefferson County from Route 231 to Route Z. As part of this project, the department encourages the community to ask questions or share feedback concerning areas along the corridor.

US 61-67 is a vital regional corridor that serves residents, businesses, commuters, and visitors traveling through and within Jefferson County. This study will take a comprehensive look at how the roadway functions today and how it can better serve the community in the future.

Attend the Public Meeting

Community members are invited to attend an upcoming public meeting to learn more about the study and share their thoughts on the corridor.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Windsor High School, 949 Windsor Harbor Road, Imperial, MO 63052

The meeting will be held in a open house format, with no formal presentation. Participants will have the opportunity to:

Learn more about the U.S. Route 61-67 Corridor Study

Share feedback on existing conditions along the corridor

Discuss transportation needs and opportunities

Review and provide input on potential corridor improvements

Residents, business owners, commuters, and other corridor users are encouraged to attend at any time during the event.

Learn More

Project updates, future engagement opportunities, and study materials will be shared through MoDOT website here: U.S. Route 61/67 Public Meeting | Missouri Department of Transportation.

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