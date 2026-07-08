3d MLG, ROK Allies Set to Execute Combined Logistics Exercise CJLOTS 26

From July 10th through the 20th, the Marines and Sailors of 3d Marine Logistics Group, alongside Republic of Korea allies and U.S. joint force partners, will execute a Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) exercise at Dogu Beach, Pohang.

As the logistical main effort for the Stand-in Force, our ability to project power and sustain the force is paramount. During CJLOTS, our service members will work shoulder-to-shoulder with our ROK allies to discharge military cargo from ships at sea directly to an undeveloped shoreline. By establishing temporary port facilities to deliver vehicles, equipment, and vital supplies, we are proving that our combined forces can sustain operations in any environment.

This defense-oriented exercise is a clear demonstration of our shared resolve and strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance. The execution of CJLOTS highlights our deliberate commitment to reinforcing and validating this critical expeditionary logistics capability.

"CJLOTS is the ultimate test of our combined ability to project and sustain combat power in any environment,"said Brigadier General Christopher Haar, Commanding General, 3d Marine Logistics Group."Operating shoulder-to-shoulder with our ROK allies across an undeveloped beach proves that no scenario is too austere for our forces to command. This is how we translate our shared treaty commitments into real-world operational readiness."

Conducted in the spirit of the 1953 ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty, CJLOTS 26 reinforces the Alliance's role as the foundation for regional peace and security. 3d MLG remains forward, engaged, and fully committed to the defense of the Republic of Korea.