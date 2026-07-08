Hirschauer-Backed Artificial Intelligence Safety Standards Legislation Now Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A measure creating new guardrails intended to prevent Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted catastrophic harm is now law due to the help of state Rep. Maura Hischauer, D-West Chicago.

“As AI continues to evolve, it’s important to implement safety measures to protect our residents from being harmed,” said Hirschauer. “We have seen documented cases where AI chatbots have encouraged people to harm themselves or others. This is unacceptable. It’s our responsibility as legislators to create laws that protect our communities, and through this legislation, we are doing exactly that.”

As part of her continued effort to secure comprehensive public safety, Hirschauer backed Senate Bill 315, the Artificial Intelligence Safety Measures Act. Under this legislation, large AI companies would be required to implement comprehensive frameworks for transparency and harm reduction based on independent third-party reports, including:

Safety incident reporting requirements,

Disclosure guidelines,

Whistleblower protections, and

Civil penalties for act violations.

The legislation is meant to address AI-assisted violent crimes, weapons development, evasions of human control, or cyberattacks that could lead to the death or serious injury of more than 50 people or greater than $1 billion in property damage.

Senate Bill 315 passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support, and was signed into law on July 6.

“SB 315 ensures that as artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Illinois is leading with commonsense safeguards that promote innovation while protecting the public through greater transparency, accountability, and responsible AI development.”