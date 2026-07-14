Synkriom Awarded GoodBuy Contract to Support Educational Facilities Across Texas

Staffing and Human Resources (HR) support services for educational facilities throughout the state of Texas just got stronger with Synkriom.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PISCATAWAY, NJ — Synkriom announced that it has been awarded a contract with GoodBuy Purchasing Cooperative. Synkriom, through this agreement, will assist educational organizations, districts, and schools across the state by working towards fulfilling their staffing requirements that are dependable, scalable, and top-notch. The agreement demonstrates Synkriom's unwavering dedication to providing the education industry with solutions that prioritize the workforce and operational excellence.

Synkriom has strengthened its reputation in the State, Local, and Education (SLED) sector by providing trustworthy staff, advanced technology, and administrative services to a variety of public institutions and educational programs. The firm has established itself as a reliable resource for enterprises in need of efficient and timely support solutions, thanks to this experience.

“We are honored to partner with GoodBuy Purchasing Cooperative and support educational institutions across Texas,” said Komal Dangi, CEO, Synkriom. “This award is a significant opportunity to enhance our influence in the education sector and to continue providing value through our established SLED expertise in operational support services and personnel.”

Synkriom’s would serve Goodbuy with Staffing and Human Resources (HR) support services often employed by school districts and public-sector businesses, such as:

• Staffing solutions for administration, instructional support and operations

• HR support services customized to the needs of the public education and government workforce

• Assisting with recruitment and placement of short-term, long-term and project-based assignments

• Staff augmentation services designed for education settings

The partnership strengthens access to trusted staffing and HR services for educational facilities while supporting operational stability, workforce flexibility, and service excellence across participating organizations.

For more information or to schedule a live demonstration, please visit www.synkriom.com.

About Synkriom

Synkriom is redefining the future of workforce management through cutting-edge HR technology and AI-powered innovation. Every solution is purpose-built to optimize talent acquisition, workforce engagement, and operational efficiency. Serving highly regulated industries, Synkriom enables organizations to build high-performing teams by automating critical processes, accelerating workforce readiness, and improving employee retention through intelligent, scalable technology.



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