Stallion Infrastructure Services Sells SIMETRY to Wireless Logic

Transaction advances SIMETRY's next phase of growth while reinforcing Stallion's strategic focus on technology-enabled infrastructure solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stallion Infrastructure Services ("Stallion"), a leading provider of technology-enabled infrastructure solutions across a diverse range of end markets and Littlejohn & Co., LLC and Spectrum Group Management portfolio company, today announced the completion of the sale of SIMETRY, its managed Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business, to Wireless Logic, a global leader in IoT connectivity and device management.Founded in 2020 as a division of Stallion, SIMETRY has grown into a trusted provider of managed IoT connectivity and infrastructure solutions. The business delivers customized cellular connectivity, unified SIM and device management across multiple carriers, secure global network access, IoT hardware, provisioning services, and 24/7 U.S.-based technical support. Today, SIMETRY supports organizations across a diverse range of industries that depend on secure, reliable, and scalable connectivity for mission-critical operations.Under Stallion's ownership, SIMETRY established a strong reputation for delivering tailored connectivity solutions backed by deep technical expertise and responsive customer support. Its ability to simplify complex IoT deployments while helping customers securely connect, monitor, and manage devices at scale positioned the business for continued growth and made it a natural strategic fit for Wireless Logic.Strategic RationaleThe transaction marks an important milestone for both organizations.· For Stallion, it enables the company to continue its strategic focus on its tech-enabled site services and infrastructure solutions portfolio, including its rapidly growing Security & Surveillance division which provides mobile surveillance trailers and units, AI-enhanced monitoring, U.S.-based security operating center, and perimeter security. The transaction also demonstrates Stallion's ability to identify emerging technology opportunities, build differentiated businesses, and create long-term value through strategic investment and disciplined execution.· For Wireless Logic, which manages more than 20 million connected devices across 165 countries through relationships with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide, the acquisition expands its North American footprint and further strengthens its global IoT connectivity platform. By combining SIMETRY's customerrelationships, operational expertise, and managed service capabilities with Wireless Logic's global connectivity platform and international carrier ecosystem, the combined organization is well positioned to deliver expanded connectivity solutions and enhanced support for customers operating across North America and around the world.Darron Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Stallion Infrastructure Services, “Since founding SIMETRY in 2020, we have watched this team build something truly special, a managed IoT connectivity platform that earned the trust of customers both in demanding operating environments and critical connectivity functions across the globe. As Stallion deepens its focus on our tech-enabled site services and infrastructure solutions, finding the right long-term home for SIMETRY was a strategic priority. Wireless Logic’s global scale, deep carrier relationships, and commitment to the IoT connectivity space make them the right long-term partner for SIMETRY confident in what comes next.”Anderson added, “As Stallion continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that help customers operate more safely, efficiently, and productively across construction, energy, industrial, government, and commercial markets.”Houlihan Lokey served as lead financial advisor to Stallion on the transaction.About Stallion Infrastructure ServicesStallion Infrastructure Services is a leading provider of technology-enabled infrastructure solutions supporting customers across construction, industrial, energy, government, and commercial markets. Through an integrated portfolio of security and surveillance, communications and connectivity, workforce accommodations, portable sanitation, mobile offices and storage, power and lighting, and other critical infrastructure services, Stallion helps customers build, operate, and maintain essential projects with greater efficiency, reliability, and confidence.About Wireless LogicWireless Logic is the largest independent enterprise IoT connectivity platform globally and a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for the second consecutive year. The business enables secure, resilient connected operations at global enterprise scale, operating across 750 network partners in 165 countries with more than 20 million devices under management.Wireless Logic operates a recurring, subscription-based business model with strong customer retention driven by deep operational integration across device fleets, platformsand workflows. Serving 25,000 enterprise customers across sectors including automotive, energy, healthcare, industrial IoT and transport, the group operates through a portfolio of specialist brands across 25 countries and four continents. Founded in 2000. Backed by Montagu Private Equity and General Atlantic. Headquartered in Reading, UK, with operations across four continents.About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn’s 30 years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $9.0 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com About Spectrum Group Management:Spectrum Group Management is an alternative asset management firm focused on opportunistic investing in public and private markets. Founded in 1999, Spectrum takes a hands-on, actively engaged approach throughout the investment cycle, investing across the capital structure and a broad range of industries with a concentrated, research-intensive, and catalyst-driven strategy. For more information about Spectrum, visit www.spectrumgp.com

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