2027 Art Contest: Design next year’s hard card
Idaho Fish and Game is now accepting art submissions for the 2027 durable hard card licenses — your chance to have your work featured on a collectible that hunters and anglers carry with them all year long.
Each year, these wallet-sized licenses showcase original artwork highlighting Idaho’s iconic species. For 2027, we are calling on artists to create artwork featuring specific Idaho wild animals: cutthroat trout, steelhead, pronghorn, and mule deer, along with a unique piece of our history, Geronimo the parachuting beaver.
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