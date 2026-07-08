US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, hosted His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, during an official visit to headquarters at Camp H. M. Smith, July 7, 2026.

Sihasak received an honors ceremony upon arrival, where he and Paparo walked side by side into the headquarters, demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Thailand alliance, built on enduring commitment and dedication.

The leaders discussed key strategic developments across the Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the importance of modernizing the U.S.-Thailand Alliance. Both leaders highlighted the importance of deterring regional adversaries through enhanced cooperation and integrated multi-domain exercises.

During the visit, Adm. Paparo accompanied Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak to the USS Arizona Memorial to pay his respects to the fallen during a wreath laying ceremony.

As a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific security and the oldest treaty ally in Southeast Asia, the longstanding relationship between the United States and Thailand rests on shared values and a mutual commitment to freedom, serving as the foundation of a strong and enduring partnership.

US PACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.