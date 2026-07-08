Hoffmaster invests $65 million to expand Clintonville manufacturing

Expansion is expected to create more than 100 full-time jobs, WEDC is authorizing up to $1 million in performance-based tax credits

MADISON, WI. JULY 8, 2026 – From picnics to barbeques, paper plates are a must-have for every fun-filled summer gathering as they balance hotdogs smothered in ketchup or hamburgers dripping with melted cheese—no small feat.

It’s no wonder that Hoffmaster Group, Inc., has their plate full.

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer is a leading provider of single-use tableware items serving the foodservice, consumer goods, and baking industries.

Driven by growing demand and new business, Hoffmaster is expanding its operations through a $65 million investment expected to create more than 100 manufacturing positions. The project includes the acquisition of an adjacent parcel and construction of an 86,000 square-foot expansion of the Clintonville facility.

The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with Hoffmaster’s long-time landlord, Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which is funding the land acquisition and building expansion as part of a long-term lease extension supporting Hoffmaster’s continued growth. Construction will be completed by Keller, Inc., with work beginning in July 2026 and expected to conclude in spring 2027. The Clintonville facility manufactures consumer products, including paper plates, napkins, table covers, and baking paper.

“When local businesses and communities work together, everyone benefits,” said Aaron Holt, chief financial officer at Hoffmaster. “We’re proud to be part of the Clintonville community and remain committed to investing it its future. We value the city’s partnership and the shared commitment to making Clintonville a great place to live and work.”

Hoffmaster continues to increase paper plate production to meet growing demand across its full portfolio of plates, including seasonal, special occasion, solid-color and everyday options. Combined with recent upgrades, the expansion will nearly double the facility’s annual paper plate output.

“The biggest impact of this expansion is our ability to continue growing alongside our customers,” Holt said. “Many of those customers are experiencing rapid growth, and this investment ensure we can continue supporting their needs.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $1 million in performance-based state income tax credits over the next

three years. The actual amount of tax credits the company will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during the period.

“By investing in sustainability and increased productivity, Hoffmaster is helping ensure Wisconsin’s paper industry will hold its global lead,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of the WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “WEDC is pleased to partner with them as we build an economy for all in our state.”

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Hoffmaster has a long history as a Wisconsin-based company. As a state, Wisconsin has deep roots in the forest products industry. It ranks first across the nation for paper production from forestry and logging pulp and paper.

One of more than 200 companies in Wisconsin’s paper industry, Hoffmaster is committed to making a positive environmental impact across its product line. Responsible forestry practices, efficient resource utilization and environmental consciousness are essential for their success.

“As a leader in single-use tableware items, Hoffmaster is committed to growing the right way,” said Craig Cappel, CEO at Hoffmaster. “As we continue to invest in our operations, we remain committed to responsibly sourced materials, efficient manufacturing processes, and environmental stewardship. These principles are rooted in our culture and help ensure long-term success for our customers, employees, and communities.”

To reduce waste, Hoffmaster continuously looks for ways to reduce material usage, including offering products made from 100% recycled or post-consumer materials to extend the life of natural resources. The company also considers end-of-life impacts by working with third parties to certify-compostable products where applicable.

Hoffmaster’s new expansion in Clintonville will continue the company’s commitment to making a positive environmental impact and advancing Wisconsin’s forestry industry.

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About Hoffmaster

Hoffmaster is a leading provider of single-use tableware serving the foodservice, consumer goods, and baking industries. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company operates through its Foodservice and Consumer divisions. Hoffmaster Group, Inc. is owned by Revelar Capital and Gamut Capital Management. For more, visit www.hoffmaster.com.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2026, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 151 properties located

in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.7 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

About Keller, Inc.

Keller, Inc. is an award-winning, single-source design-build general contractor headquartered in Kaukauna, WI, with additional offices in Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau. As a 100% employee-owned company, Keller’s team of planners, architects, and project managers handle commercial construction and remodeling projects from conception to completion. For more information on their architectural and construction management services, visit Keller Builds.