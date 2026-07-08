Thursday, July 9, 2026
CANADA, August 7 - Note: All times local and subject to change
2:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Royal Palace and be greeted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.
Royal Palace
Note for media:
2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.
Royal Palace
Closed to media
3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a lunch hosted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.
Royal Palace
Closed to media
4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.
Royal Palace
Note for media:
5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Arabia-Canada Investment Forum.
Note for media:
6:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Note for media:
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