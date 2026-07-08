Sarson Funds Launches U.S.-Based Casper Network Validator

The validator, hosted on decentralized Manifest Network, expands Sarson Funds’ infrastructure role in the Casper ecosystem

Running a Casper validator is a natural extension of Sarson Funds’ focus on providing digital asset infrastructure for tokenized assets and RWAs.” — John Sarson, Sarson Funds CEO

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarson Funds today announced the expansion of its validator program, adding Casper Network , expanding the firm’s role as a U.S.-based infrastructure participant and supporting Casper’s announced expansion into the United States and tokenized assets.“Running a Casper validator is a natural extension of Sarson Funds’ focus on providing digital asset infrastructure for tokenized assets and RWAs. Our validator will be hosted on The Manifest Network , offering best-in-class reliability and resiliency,” said Sarson Funds CEO John Sarson. “As Casper expands its footprint in the U.S., validator participation and staking are important in supporting the network’s growth in RWAs. Validators are only as valuable as they are reliable.”Casper, founded in 2021, is an enterprise focused Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain headquartered in Switzerland. Validators help support network operations, consensus, and participation. The Sarson Funds validator gives CSPR holders another option for participating in Casper staking as the blockchain makes a push into U.S. markets.For Sarson Funds, the validator represents a direct infrastructure commitment to Casper at a time of growing U.S. participation in the network. Sarson Funds has worked across digital asset education, market access, tokenization, and agentic commerce. The validator adds another layer of support as Casper continues to build around institutional blockchain infrastructure, staking participation, and real-world asset (RWA) use cases.Casper continues its expansion into the United States focused on expanded access, major exchange listings, RWA infrastructure and agentic commerce. Sarson Funds expects to share additional validator details and delegation information through its official channels.ABOUT CASPERCasper Network (CSPR) is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy.With deterministic transaction finality, a multi-VM execution layer supporting both WebAssembly and soon EVM smart contracts, and fixed-cost operations enforced at the protocol level, Casper delivers the infrastructure for compliant asset tokenization, frictionless consumer experiences, and autonomous machine-to-machine commerce.The Casper Manifest - the network's multi-year technical roadmap - advances nine coordinated protocol initiatives spanning developer access, user experience, institutional compliance, privacy, micropayments, and quantum safety.The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, oversees protocol development and ecosystem growth.Connect on socials: https://x.com/Casper_Network Learn more at https://casper.network ABOUT SARSON FUNDSSarson Funds stands at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency education and marketing services, dedicated to the financial professional community and their clientele.With a dedication to providing unbiased, comprehensive education on disruptive technologies, Sarson Funds partners with investment managers to bring Wall Street's rigorous research, risk management, and transparency standards to digital asset investing. The firm works alongside traditional financial advisors to determine the appropriate role of cryptocurrencies in diverse investment portfolios.ABOUT MANIFEST NETWORKManifest Network is an AI infrastructure network focused on compute, storage, sovereign cloud and decentralized infrastructure use cases. The network combines Cosmos-based infrastructure with MANY Network functionality to support scalable, transparent and interoperable network activity.Learn more at https://manifest.network Socials: https://x.com/ManifestNetwork DISCLOSURESThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any securities, tokens, products, or services. Statements herein may include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties. Sarson Funds, Inc. is not providing investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors before making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky and may result in the loss of capital.

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