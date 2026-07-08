UDOT opens new I-15 interchange in Springville

The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to open a new interchange on Friday, July 10, in Springville.

The new Dry Creek Parkway interchange will improve safety and make it easier for drivers to travel between I-15, Springville and Spanish Fork.

Beginning Friday, July 10 at 8 a.m., the ramps to and from I-15 at Dry Creek Parkway (4800 South) are scheduled to open. Drivers will be able to enter northbound I-15 and exit both northbound and southbound I-15 at the new interchange. Drivers will not be able to enter southbound I-15 from the new interchange.

The interchange is part of the I-15 Springville to Spanish Fork Improved project. In addition to building the new interchange, crews are widening Dry Creek Parkway, building a new 10-foot walking path alongside the north side of the road and making other intersection improvements.

Work is still underway, with the project on track to wrap up by the end of the year. Upcoming impacts will include ramp and lane closures. On Wednesday, July 8 at 11 p.m., crews will close the northbound I-15 off ramp to 400 South (Exit 260) for overhead sign installation. The ramp will reopen on Thursday, July 9, at 6 a.m. There will also be daily lane closures in the area through Sunday, July 12.

Because crews are still widening Dry Creek Parkway, drivers may experience congestion near the new interchange. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the interchange during peak travel times until construction is complete.

Drivers should also plan ahead for an I-15 ramp closure in Sandy. On Tuesday, July 14, at 9 p.m. the ramp from 9000 South (State Route 209) to southbound I-15 will be closed until Wednesday, July 15, at 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed again on Wednesday, July 15, at 9 p.m. until Thursday, July 16, at 5 a.m. Crews are repairing pavement.

UDOT reminds drivers that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. You can also follow UDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.