Delaware Libraries Introduce Digital Literacy Specialists Program

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Libraries today announced the launch of a 10-week summer program aiming to support Delawareans on digital literacy.

The AmeriCorps Digital Literacy Specialists assist the public with computer and technology questions, including completing online applications, navigating websites, and building basic digital skills. As patrons become more comfortable, specialists can introduce them to the many free computer training programs and learning resources available through Delaware Libraries including in-person classes. This project is an initiative of the Division’s Social Innovation Team.

“Libraries are proud to expand their digital literacy specialist supports this summer with a presence in 21 Delaware Libraries,” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian of Delaware. “The digital landscape is ever evolving, and the Delaware Libraries stands at the ready to help Delawareans navigate AI, software skills, social media concepts, and more.”

There is no appointment needed for a meeting or to ask a question to a Specialist.

The Specialists are trained to support many concepts, including:

Essential Software Skills

Personalized Assistance

Workplace Technology

AI – Understanding & Help

Basic Computer Skills & Classes

Social Media Help

Navigate Internet, Avoid Scams

Using Tech in Daily Life, Device Help

Learning Express, Northstar Certification

And Much More!

Visit DelawareLibraries.org/Digital to view a full schedule of Specialists. For more services visit DelawareLibraries.org/GetConnected!

Delaware Libraries offer specialty library cards for every age group, including a My First Delaware Library Card for birth to age 5, a Super Library Card for children ages 6–12; a Teen Delaware Library Card for ages 13-17 and Delaware Library cards for everyone.

Sign up for a Delaware Library Card today! It’s Easy! It’s Free! It’s Online!

Instructions in Spanish are also available. (En el sitio web de las bibliotecas de Delaware se pueden encontrar instrucciones en español para obtener una tarjeta de biblioteca gratuita de Delaware)

Programming celebrating the Delaware Libraries’ 125th anniversary will continue throughout the year.