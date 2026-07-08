Private Detective Revolutionises Building Management Industry

Former detective brings investigative expertise to block and building management.

Torley Partnership also benefits from my significant experience in property ownership and management; and my specialist fire safety expertise” — Peter Torley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former leading London Private Detective Peter Torley has launched residential block and building management service Torley Partnership - on a mission to revolutionise the building management industry.Having spent 17 years undertaking detailed, diligent, and complex investigations for private and corporate clients alike, Torley now brings that experience into residential block and building management, with the aim of delivering a service grounded in efficiency and empathy.Peter Torley said “My background as a private detective taught me to resolve the issues important to people with diligence, evidence gathering, research, communication, rapport, and a willingness to understand every salient detail.”Torley continued, “In block and building management, those same principles are urgently needed. Residents, leaseholders, freeholders, and boards deserve a management service that is efficient, empathetic, responsive, and genuinely committed to achieving positive outcomes.”He added: “Torley Partnership also benefits from my significant experience in property ownership and management; and my specialist fire safety expertise.”Torley closed, “We believe Torley Partnership can help modernise and improve this industry by combining professional rigour with human understanding. Our aim is not simply to manage buildings, but to raise standards in the way buildings and blocks are run.”EndsAbout Torley Partnership: Torley Partnership is a residential block and building management service, delivering effective, empathetic building management - aiming to raise the standards of the building and block management industry.

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