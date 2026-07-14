C-Suite Pressure Puts Digital Marketing Strategy at Risk

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Under pressure from CEOs and CFOs, teams prioritize quick wins over complete digital marketing strategies for mid-size businesses, with destabilizing effects.

Pressure can unintentionally push teams toward the fastest visible wins, even when the business needs a complete digital marketing strategy to create stable, long-term growth.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says executives, earnestly looking for value in their investments, are unintentionally pushing teams away from comprehensive digital marketing strategies and toward individual tactics, with potentially long-term destabilizing effects. Additional insights can be found in “ Digital Marketing Strategy for Mid-Size Companies: The Complete Guide ,” which is now live on HusamJandal.com.SHORT-TERM MARKETING WINS CREATE LONG-TERM RISKMarketers are under sustained pressure to prove value, and the response is increasingly focused on near-term gains.> Executive Pressure: 59 percent of marketers feel increasing pressure from CEOs to prove marketing’s value, while 56 percent feel this pressure from CFOs and 45 percent from boards.> Short-Term Focus: 70.6 percent of marketers respond by focusing on short-term impact over long-run gains.> Reduced Ambition: 25.5 percent limit the ambition of marketing’s goals, and 26.8 percent emphasize spending over building capabilities.> Future Planning Gap: Marketers spend just 31.8 percent of their time preparing for the future.“Executives are right to expect marketing to prove its value,” Jandal explains. “The challenge is that pressure can unintentionally push teams toward the fastest visible wins, even when the business needs a complete digital marketing strategy to create stable, long-term growth.”DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGY FOR MID-SIZE COMPANIES CREATES LASTING VALUEJandal says complete digital marketing strategies give mid-size companies a structured way to connect business goals, budget, execution, and reporting, and help return the focus to long-term value.> Align Strategy with Business Goals: Mid-size companies should begin with a full assessment of current performance, business goals, competitors, sales processes, systems, and high-value customer personas.> Use a Proven Execution Framework: A structured model, such as the Digital Marketing Tree, helps leadership determine which initiatives should come first and how each channel should support the larger strategy.> Build Budgets Around Customer Value: Companies should use customer lifetime value to determine how much they can responsibly invest in acquisition.> Select the Right Resources: Mid-size companies often need expert execution without the overhead of a full in-house team, making resource selection a key part of strategy.> Tie Reporting to Business Decisions: Key metrics and reporting cadence should align with the decisions leadership needs to make.“With the right resources and strategy, today’s value can be proven without borrowing from tomorrow,” Jandal adds.Those interested in developing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for a mid-size business are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

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