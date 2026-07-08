Lee’s Summit Huddle House Now Open and Serving American Classics

Fast-growing breakfast franchise continues expansion, bringing new gathering place to Jackson County

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, is now open in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Located at 26550 NE Colbern Rd., the restaurant features home-style American classics and the brand's signature breakfast all-day offerings. The Jackson County restaurant is led by Huddle House franchisee Terry Green.The new location marks the 12th Huddle House for Missouri and the second location for Green. Additional growth across the region is planned with a recently signed 10-unit deal to expand the brand’s footprint in Mid-South Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.“Terry possesses the passion, dedication, and business acumen to expand Huddle House. His location in Sedalia is already a staple in the community and he knows how to show up for the community in the best way,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management , parent company to Huddle House. “We are really excited to continue to work with Terry to bring Huddle House to more Missouri towns.”The Lee’s Summit Huddle House boasts 2400 sq. ft. Situated on Colbern Rd., off State Road 7, it will help satisfy guests' cravings for hearty breakfast, savory lunch, or dinner. Huddle House is known for its generous portions and incredible value. The new location is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.“As a family-centered community, Lee’s Summit is the perfect home for Huddle House,” said Green. “Since I opened my first Huddle House in Sedalia, I knew that I wanted to bring Huddle House to more communities across Missouri. Our team looks forward to welcoming our neighbors to gather at our tables and enjoy our home-style meals and warm hospitality.”Huddle House continues to attract strong franchise partners, including experienced multi-unit operators, through its powerful brand recognition, adaptable growth model, and proven success. With more than 60 years in business and nearly 300 locations open or in development nationwide, the brand offers a scalable opportunity backed by strong momentum, including more than 120 signed agreements over the last three years and ample runway for continued expansion.To learn more about Huddle House, including franchising opportunities, visit www.huddlehouse.com About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

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