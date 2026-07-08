Single Fatality Crash Near Shoshone

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 08:04 p.m., on July 7, 2026, at milepost 159.7 on US Highway 26, west of Shoshone.

A 2011 Acura TSX, driven by a 53-year-old male from El Salvador, was traveling westbound. The Acura left the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Fire District, and Shoshone EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho