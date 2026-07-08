Northitude Tracking Range Reaches 160 Countries

GPS tracking company announces extensive international tracking capability

We’re delighted to confirm that Northitude now has the technology and network capability to provide effective tracking services across 160 countries.” — Peter Torley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPS tracking solutions company Northitude has announced that its tracking technology and associated services are now effective across 160 countries worldwide.This development enables Northitude to provide clients with an extensive international tracking capability, supporting the monitoring of assets, vehicles, equipment, and other valuable property across borders.With demand for secure and reliable global tracking continuing to increase, Northitude’s expanded reach offers clients a practical solution for such cross-border situations.Northitude founder Peter Torley said “We’re delighted to confirm that Northitude now has the technology and network capability to provide effective tracking services across 160 countries.”He continued, “Our clients increasingly need tracking solutions that work not only locally or nationally, but internationally. Assets are mobile, and our tracking technology must keep pace with this reality”Torley closed, “This is an important step for Northitude, and one that reflects our commitment to delivering seamless global tracking for our valued clients.EndsAbout Northitude: Northitude is a GPS tracking solutions company, providing advanced hardware, software, and network access, ensuring seamless global tracking for valued clients.

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