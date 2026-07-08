Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory — U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia conducted a change of command ceremony at Jake’s Place, July 8, 2026, where Capt. Brett Whorley assumed command from Capt. William Guheen III as commanding officer.

Guheen has served as the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia since July 2025, where he focused on strengthening the critical support functions the installation provides for the rest of the fleet and to our allies and partners.

“This crew standing before you today is outstanding,” Guheen said to Whorley during his farewell speech. “You’re inheriting a family that knows how to work, how to create stability out of the chaos, and make it look easy. You’re taking the helm of the most capable, resilient, tight-knit command in the United States Navy.”

Under Guheen’s leadership, the installation executed its highest ever Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization budget, totaling $116 million, to update and develop the island’s infrastructure. Base personnel also received high scores in numerous security exercises and evaluations such as Citadel Pacific 2025, Regional Assessment, and the Final Evaluation Problem demonstrating the installation’s quality antiterrorism operational capabilities.

The installation supported a significant increase in ship evolutions compared to previous years. Port Operations department oversaw more than 120 ship movements, facilitating the delivery of 15 million gallons of fuel and about 25,000 tons of cargo for approximately 24,000 personnel. Air Operations department executed over 2,600 sorties and supported the movement of 2,900 tons of cargo and 8,100 tons of mail.

During his speech, Guheen memorialized a friend and fellow pilot who died recently as well as some members of the local community and other service members deployed to this area of responsibility who have died over the last year, emphasizing how this community, as well as the friends and families back home, provide comfort, stability, and grace to those grieving.

“Our true strength lies in the soul of our community,” said Guheen. “Freedom has a price, one that we volunteer to pay, one without any purpose of mental reservation or purpose of evasion. The military and our island family cannot just celebrate victories together, life is not like that; we also carry our grief together.”

Guheen was raised in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, and commissioned in 2002 from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He is also a graduate of the Seahawk Weapons and Tactics Instructor (SWTI) and Joint and Combined Warfare School (JCWS). His operational tours include assignments with various aviation squadrons supporting anti-submarine and sea combat where he logged over 2,900 flight hours across multiple naval vessels in the H-60 F/H/S Seahawk helicopter. His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement Medals, and various campaign, service and unit awards.

“Thank you for your sweat, your sacrifice, your laughter, and your friendship,” Guheen said addressing his Sailors and civilian personnel. “Serving as your Captain has been the absolute pinnacle and greatest honor of my naval career.”

His next assignment will be at Navy Warfare Development Center located in Norfolk. He relinquished his duties to Whorley following the reading of orders and formal transfer of authority during the ceremony.

“Looking ahead, I am optimistic because I know the quality of the team standing before me,” said Whorley. “We will always face uncertainty, evolving threats, and demanding missions. But I have no doubt that together we will meet every challenge with courage, ingenuity, and resolve.”

During his speech following his official assumption of command, Whorley expressed his gratitude and respect to Guheen for his leadership over the last year.

“You have led the island through challenges with unwavering integrity,” said Whorley. “Your vision, mentorship, and your personal investment in our people, elevated this small outpost to a key force multiplier over the last year.”

Whorley hails from Knoxville, Tenn., and commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

His previous operational tours include carrier aviation roles across various aviation squadrons logging over 1,900 flight hours, including over 250 combat hours, in the E-2C Hawkeye as well as multiple leadership roles focused on maritime operations. His most recent assignment was as the Force Maintenance and Training Equipment director under the Naval Education and Training Command in Pensacola, Fla. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medals, the Strike/Flight Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medals, and various campaign, service and unit awards.

“I am deeply humbled to assume command of this world-class team,” said Whorley. “Together, we will strive to uphold this high standard and ensure our joint forces remain lethal and ready.”

NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM AND PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.

For more information about Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, please visit [https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSF-Diego-Garcia](https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSF-Diego-Garcia).