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Jović Meets with Romanian Ambassador

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović met today with the Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Serbia, Silvia Davidoiu, as part of the preparations for the State Secretary's upcoming visit to Bucharest and the bilateral political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries.

During the meeting, the interlocutors assessed that relations between Serbia and Romania are traditionally friendly and reaffirmed their mutual readiness to intensify political dialogue at all levels, as well as to further strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest.

They placed particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the fields of the economy, infrastructure connectivity, energy, and culture, recognizing these areas as offering significant potential for the further development of overall bilateral relations.

The interlocutors expressed their expectation that the forthcoming bilateral political consultations in Bucharest would make an important contribution to the further deepening of ties between Serbia and Romania and to the implementation of joint initiatives of mutual interest.

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Jović Meets with Romanian Ambassador

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