Joy Baucom Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joy Baucom, Founder and CEO of Diligence Security Group, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where she shares how building systems, leading with purpose, and adopting a CEO mindset create sustainable growth and lasting impact.Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Baucom explores why scalable systems outperform hustle alone and explains how proactive leadership, operational excellence, and purpose-driven business practices help organizations grow while strengthening communities.Joy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/joy-baucom

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