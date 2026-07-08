Local judicial history displayed in Broward exhibit

Retired Broward County Judge Robert W. Lee, left, curated an exhibit of historical artifacts and 12 panels related to local judicial history displayed at History Fort Lauderdale's New River Inn museum throughout May. Above, he explains one of the historical panels to 17th Circuit Trial Court Administrator (TCA) Joe D'Amico, Chief Deputy Trial Court Administrator Diana Sobel (foreground), and retired TCA Kathleen Pugh Harrington.

A remarkable recounting of Broward’s judicial history debuted this summer in a month-long display at the New River Inn — a museum operated by History Fort Lauderdale — drawing attention from curious judges, lawyers, and history buffs.

“Justice from the Sea to the Sawgrass — A History of the Broward County Judiciary," was a reminder of the judiciary’s storied history and an assurance that it will be remembered. It was the museum's featured historical exhibit in May.

“When I discovered that no attempt had been made since almost 60 years ago to create such a narrative, I thought that the 250th anniversary of our country would be the perfect time to do it. Fortunately, the depth of resources available at History Fort Lauderdale provided the tools necessary to complete the task,” explained retired Judge Robert W. Lee, who curated the exhibit. "The history of the Broward judiciary, of course, tracks that of Broward County.”

Project manager Ellery Andrews, deputy director of History Fort Lauderdale, called the exhibit a “fantastic deep dive” into a seldom-recounted history.

“It was exciting to be able to collaborate with the county's historical archive and the retired judges who were kind enough, and understood the importance of telling this history,” Andrews said. “It was wonderful to discover and learn about the breadth of our local judicial history.”

Created and curated by Judge Lee, the three-room exhibit chronicled the evolution of Broward’s court system from 1915 to the present day.

Judge Lee displays a voting machine used during the 2000 Bush v. Gore presidential election that thrust Florida into the national spotlight.

Visitors viewed a slideshow on the Broward state court judiciary from 1915 to 1973 and examined 12 historical panels tracing the American judicial system from 1776 to today, in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday. They perused numerous displays highlighting landmark South Florida cases, such as Bush v. Gore, which brought Broward County into the national spotlight, and that of pop icon Anna Nicole Smith, who died in 2007 of a drug overdose in Hollywood.

“It was an amazing exhibit — obviously a labor of love that could only be accomplished by someone like Robert Lee, who has both historical knowledge and tremendous attention to detail,” said county court Judge Daniel Kanner, who attended the exhibit’s opening.

The free exhibit also featured a gallery of historic portraits and photographs honoring selected judges, along with vintage election memorabilia and other artifacts.

Judge Lee spent approximately 300 hours researching and compiling the exhibit and creating the 12 historical panels, which featured old news clippings, quirky anecdotes, and historical photos. Additionally, the exhibit included authentic artifacts from the original 1928 Broward County Courthouse. The memorabilia included a wooden juror’s chair, a mail chute, and historical letters.

Other, more recent artifacts included a black cloth mask from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic emblazoned with the 17th Judicial Circuit logo and a voting machine from the infamous 2000 presidential election that resulted in protracted litigation before George W. Bush was declared president.

Plans are being contemplated to display the 12 historical panels in the Broward County Courthouse.

Sallie James if the public information officer for the 17th Judicial Circuit.