Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 09, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 09, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Combined Allen County General Health District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Orange Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Rock Creek Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Athens Athens Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Village of Crestline

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crestline Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Village of Moreland Hills

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Mayfield

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

NCC Solutions, Inc. dba Northeast Care Center

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Darke New Madison Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Franklin Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Westerville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Worthington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga County Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Hamilton Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Jefferson Village of Rayland

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Knox County District Board of Health

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Knox County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Lucas County Economic Development Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA SOUTH STREET ICF

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EVERWOOD COMMUNITY RESIDENCE

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Morgan Village of Stockport

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Marion Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Northern Local School District

Special Audit

11/9/2017 TO 8/26/2024 Special Audit FFR

Putnam Putnam County District Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Seneca Bliss Memorial Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Bettsville Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Village of Republic

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Bristol Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Wayne County General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Williams Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Wyandot Dorcas Carey Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

