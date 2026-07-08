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Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 09, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 09, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Orange Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Rock Creek Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Athens Athens Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Village of Crestline
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Mayfield
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
NCC Solutions, Inc. dba Northeast Care Center
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Darke New Madison Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Franklin Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Westerville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Geauga County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Village of Rayland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA SOUTH STREET ICF
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EVERWOOD COMMUNITY RESIDENCE
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morgan Village of Stockport
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Northern Local School District
Special Audit
11/9/2017 TO 8/26/2024		 Special Audit FFR
Putnam Putnam County District Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bliss Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Bettsville Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Village of Republic
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Bristol Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wayne County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Dorcas Carey Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 09, 2026

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