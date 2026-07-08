Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 09, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 09, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Orange Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Rock Creek Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Athens Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Village of Crestline
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Mayfield
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|NCC Solutions, Inc. dba Northeast Care Center
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Darke
|New Madison Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie
|Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Westerville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Geauga County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Village of Rayland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA SOUTH STREET ICF
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EVERWOOD COMMUNITY RESIDENCE
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Meigs
|Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morgan
|Village of Stockport
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Northern Local School District
Special Audit
11/9/2017 TO 8/26/2024
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Putnam
|Putnam County District Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bliss Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Bettsville Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Village of Republic
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bristol Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wayne County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Jefferson Township Holiday City Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Dorcas Carey Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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