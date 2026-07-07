Coushatta Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Red River Parish Crash

Red River Parish – This morning, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Louisiana Highway 4. The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael Walker of Coushatta.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Walker, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 71. For reasons still under investigation, Walker’s vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a tree.

Walker, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police urges drivers to obey all traffic laws and remain alert while driving. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]