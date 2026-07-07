Wake County Animal Center recommends simple steps for summer heat safety

As summer temperatures climb, the Wake County Animal Center is reminding residents to take extra precautions to keep pets safe in the heat. Wake County Animal Center urges pet owners to be mindful of hot weather risks and to take simple but important steps to help animals stay cool, hydrated and protected during the warmest months of the year.

“Pets are highly sensitive to extreme heat and can suffer quickly if precautions aren’t taken,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “We encourage all pet owners to be cautious and provide the care needed to ensure their animals stay healthy during the summer months.”

The Wake County Animal Center recommends the following tips, summarized by the acronym H.E.A.T.: