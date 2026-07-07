Wednesday, July 8, 2026

CANADA, July 7 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Ankara, Türkiye

8:10 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the 2026 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.

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8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.

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9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

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10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will be welcomed by the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, and the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the 2026 NATO Summit.

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11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the official 2026 NATO Summit family photo.

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11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the North Atlantic Council meeting.

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2:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvič.

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5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart Ankara, Türkiye.

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Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

9:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

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