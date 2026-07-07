Canada-Germany joint statement

CANADA, July 7 - “Today, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, announced the launch of negotiations towards a Canada-Germany Strategic Partnership Agreement (“Partnership Agreement”).

Canada and Germany benefit from a robust bilateral relationship, with established cooperation across a number of shared priorities.

The Partnership Agreement will serve as a flexible strategic framework through which Canada and Germany will shape and advance cooperation, and direct investment in key strategic industries, for years to come.

Amongst others, key areas of cooperation will include:

Security and Defence; Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Space; Supply Chains and Critical Minerals; Energy; and Investment.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor invited their Ministers of Foreign Affairs to advance negotiations, with the intention of finalising the Partnership Agreement before the end of the year.”