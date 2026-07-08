Department of Basic Education congratulates two outstanding learner teams from Limpopo on Robotics challenge

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) congratulates two outstanding learner teams from Limpopo Province who are proudly representing South Africa at the prestigious Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale, taking place from 7–10 July 2026 at the Palexpo International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Geneva, Switzerland. The two teams Robo-Kidz from Mashupye Tladi Primary School, winners of the Junior Category, and Roborise from Bokamoso Secondary School, winners of the Senior Category earned their place on the international stage after progressing through local, provincial and national rounds of the competition. Their achievement reflects the growing impact of the Department’s investment in Coding and Robotics education as part of its commitment to equipping learners with the knowledge, skills and competencies required for success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Department has approved and gazetted the Coding and Robotics Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) and has been implementing the curriculum through phased pilots since 2021. The programme continues to expose learners to computational thinking, problem-solving, innovation, and digital technologies while preparing them for future careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The success of the Limpopo teams has been made possible through the province’s implementation of the Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) Conditional Grant, which supports Coding and Robotics, learner enrichment programmes, teacher development, laboratory resources, and technical education. Through the grant, approximately 90,000 learners benefit annually from camps, Olympiads, science fairs, competitions, and international opportunities that nurture innovation and excellence.

Acting Director for Communications, Mr Terence Khala, said the achievement proves the value of sustained investment in future-focused education.

“These learners are highlighting the best of South African education on the global stage. Their success proves what is possible when we invest in innovation, quality teaching and meaningful opportunities that allow young people to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges. As the Department of Basic Education, we are still committed to expanding access to Coding and Robotics and strengthening STEM education so that every learner could thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

The Department also commends the educators, school leadership, parents, the Limpopo Department of Education, and all partners who have supported the learners throughout their journey.

As South Africa continues to expand the implementation of Coding and Robotics across the schooling system, achievements such as these reinforce the Department’s vision of developing a generation of digitally capable, innovative, and globally competitive learners.

The Department wishes both teams every success as they compete against young innovators from around the world and proudly fly the South African flag.

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