20th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Command Team

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. - - The 20th Fighter Wing opened a new chapter in its storied history by welcoming a new commander, deputy commander and command chief during an official change of command ceremony here, July 2, 2026.

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Steven G. Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, presided over the traditional passing of the guidon from the outgoing commander, Col. Kevin D. Hicok, to the incoming commander, Col. Hugh E. Walker III.

“No matter what or where the 20th Fighter Wing flies, you have consistently delivered decisive combat power for our nation,” said Behmer. “Your successes are not defined by technology, or by the machines that we see in front of us, but by the Airmen that fly, fix, and win. It is your professionalism, skill and dedication that ensure that we remain the world’s most dominant Air Force. [...] Our Airmen deserve continued outstanding leadership, which is what they will get with Col. Walker.”

Walker is a career F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter pilot and has accrued over 1,900 flight hours, including 725 combat hours. He is bringing a world of experience, wisdom, and leadership to the 20th Fighter Wing.

While this is his first official day in the commander’s seat, Walker is well-versed in the mission, rigor, and responsibility that comes with leading the 20th Fighter Wing. He has served two years as the 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and he also stepped up as the acting wing commander during Hicok’s deployment in 2025.

“Our story goes back over a decade, and there is no one else I would rather pass the guidon to,” said Hicok. “This wing is ready. The state of the installation is still strong; combat operations, still unmatched. Lead them well. Trust them explicitly, and there is no limit to what you will achieve.”

As members of 20th Fighter Wing gathered to bid farewell to Hicok and welcome Walker, the ceremony coincided with the arrival of the wing’s new deputy commander, Col. Brian D. Beears, and new command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz.

Getz is joining the leadership team after previously serving as the command chief at the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and Travis Air Force Base, California. Bringing 24 years of Air Force service, and an extensive background in supporting global combat operations, Getz is geared up to lead and serve with the Airmen of the 20th Fighter Wing and Shaw Air Force Base.

“The legacy of the Wild Weasels is built on the courage and dedication of the Airmen who show up and get the job done every single day,” said Getz. “Our mission demands unwavering readiness and ability to project combat airpower. My focus is ensuring our team has the support and training they need to execute the mission and remain the premier lethal force that our nation relies on.”

As the 20th Fighter Wing enters this new chapter, the shared experience and combined vision of its new leadership team stand ready to guide the Wild Weasels through the evolving challenges of the modern-day force.

“Our job is to drive down the sacrifice of serving for all of you here,” said Walker. “At the same time, we are going to keep elevating your purpose and connecting you with the mission, just like we have been. If those ever get out of balance; if the sacrifice is more than the purpose, come find us. We’ll work on it.”

Walker emphasized the role that the 20th Fighter Wing has served in global operations, and emphasized his focus on continuing that legacy. He promised that the wing will remain steadfast in its commitment to project decisive airpower and support the Airmen and families who make the mission possible.

“My plan is to commit ourselves, Weasel Nation, to answering that call at a moment's notice, whenever we are called upon,” Walker said. “I have enjoyed my last two years. I can’t wait for the next two.”