Governor Abbott Launches Texas Classroom Commission

July 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today launched the Texas Classroom Commission, a new teacher-led initiative that will put Texas educators at the center of shaping the future of public education, strengthening student achievement, and ensuring Texas becomes the No. 1 state for educating kids.

Building on the historic investments in public education and teacher compensation secured by Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and the Texas Legislature in recent sessions, the Commission will bring together exemplary public school educators from across Texas to develop practical, classroom-informed recommendations.

“Texas teachers know what their students need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Classroom Commission will bring together exemplary public school educators to identify innovative solutions that help students succeed, improve the learning environment in classrooms, and strengthen our schools. By empowering those on the front lines of education, we will build on Texas’ success and ensure our state becomes the national leader in the education of our kids.”

The Commission will develop recommendations to the Governor, the Texas Education Agency, and the Texas Legislature ahead of the 90th Legislative Session. Its work will focus on bolstering classroom instruction, supporting teachers, improving the learning environment, and ensuring Texas students are prepared to succeed.

"Texas remains committed to delivering for our public school students and teachers," said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. "Other than a parent, no person is more influential in a child's development than a teacher. Under my leadership, we have raised teacher salaries, provided additional resources in the classroom, and supported teachers in maintaining discipline in the classroom. That is why we must empower teachers to make recommendations to improve public education through the Texas Classroom Commission, so our students can achieve even better educational outcomes.”

“Texas teachers play a foundational role in shaping the next generation, making their work essential to our state’s future,” said Speaker Burrows. “Last session, the Texas Legislature made an unprecedented investment in public education, providing permanent teacher pay raises, increasing funding for the Teacher Incentive Allotment, and giving educators more authority in their classrooms. I look forward to Governor Abbott’s Texas Classroom Commission building on that progress with recommendations that help Texas students receive the best education in the nation.”

The Commission will be led by Courtney Boswell MacDonald of Kerrville. MacDonald is a former classroom teacher and the current chair of the State Board for Educator Certification. She previously worked on the Senate Education Committee and served as executive director for Texans for Education Reform, Texas Institute for Education Reform, and Texas Aspires. She is a former math teacher at Richardson ISD and Dallas ISD. MacDonald received a Bachelor of Science in fashion and communications and a secondary education certification from Texas Christian University and a Master of Public Policy in education policy from Vanderbilt University.

The Commission will consist of current and retired public school classroom teachers. The Commission will begin its work in the coming weeks and deliver recommendations before the start of the 90th Legislative Session.