BOCA RATON ATTORNEY ARRESTED AFTER SEPARATION COUNSELING WITH PASTOR

A Boca Raton attorney is facing charges after she allegedly attacked her husband following separation counseling with a Pastor.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2026 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 38-year-old Boca Raton attorney is facing a domestic battery charge after she allegedly attacked her husband following a meeting with their pastor to discuss separation. Alina Altamirano is now free pending a court date.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office — in a report obtained by BocaNewsNow.com — say they observed visible injuries on her husband and reviewed security video that backed up his account of a physical altercation inside their shared office building on West Palmetto Park Road.

According to the arrest documents, deputies responded just before 4 p.m. on June 30th after a 911 call was made from the building. Deputies said they observed scratch marks on the husband’s neck and that the buttons on his shirt had been torn off, with the shirt disheveled and twisted. The husband, whose name is being withheld, said he and his wife had met with their pastor just days earlier, on June 27, to discuss a separation. He told deputies the argument that led to the altercation started after his wife looked through his phone, found an Instagram account, and accused him of infidelity. He said she struck him repeatedly with closed fists and scratched him while he tried to retrieve his phone, then held onto his shirt as he attempted to leave the building.

Altamirano gave deputies a different account, saying she had discovered pornographic content and images of other women on her husband’s phone and was trying to document it as evidence for their pastoral counselor. She said her husband grabbed both phones from her hands and bear-hugged her in an attempt to take them back. She denied punching or intentionally scratching him. Deputies noted the couple had signed an agreement with their pastor days earlier aimed at reconciliation.

Deputies reviewed security camera footage from the building’s reception area and wrote that it corroborated the husband’s version of events, showing Altamirano holding onto his shirt for an extended period as he tried to pull away, with his shirt already disheveled before the two moved from her office into the reception area. Based on the video and the injuries they say they observed, deputies decided that Altamirano was the primary aggressor under Florida’s domestic violence statute and placed her under arrest. A court date is set for July 27th.