Financial Stability Report - July 2026

Financial Stability Report Summary Overall summary Vulnerabilities in risky asset valuations, sovereign debt markets, and risky credit markets, including in private credit, previously highlighted by the FPC remain, and some have become more pronounced since the December 2025 Financial Stability Report. Notably, there has been a substantial increase in the use of leverage in equity markets.

Notably, there has been a substantial increase in the use of leverage in equity markets. Developments in the Middle East have affected the global risk environment materially. Despite this, the UK financial system has remained resilient and has continued to support the UK real economy, emphasising the benefits of the resilience that has been built.

Despite this, the UK financial system has remained resilient and has continued to support the UK real economy, emphasising the benefits of the resilience that has been built. Recent rapid advances in frontier Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities have increased financial stability risks related to cyber and operational resilience. The macroeconomic environment The conflict in the Middle East has resulted in a substantial negative supply shock to the global economy and triggered significant market reactions. Energy and some other commodity prices, as well as sovereign bond yields, have been volatile, initially rising sharply above pre-conflict levels. Market interest rates globally, including in the UK, have risen, thus tightening financial conditions. Meanwhile, risky asset prices have reached high levels.

Energy and some other commodity prices, as well as sovereign bond yields, have been volatile, initially rising sharply above pre-conflict levels. Market interest rates globally, including in the UK, have risen, thus tightening financial conditions. Meanwhile, risky asset prices have reached high levels. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran has led energy prices to fall back to just above pre-conflict levels, reducing near-term risks, and sovereign bond yields have also declined. However, substantial uncertainty remains and energy prices and interest rate markets have remained volatile.

However, substantial uncertainty remains and energy prices and interest rate markets have remained volatile. Persistent vulnerabilities in the financial system previously identified by the FPC could interact with further developments in the Middle East. In addition, leverage has increased in equity markets. The likelihood of these vulnerabilities crystallising at the same time has increased since the December FSR, potentially amplifying their combined impacts on financial stability. Vulnerabilities Equity prices have increased especially for AI-related stocks. In global equity indices this has, in part, been driven by continuing positive earnings news since the December FSR. However, on some metrics, valuations have also become more stretched. Rising equity prices have been driven, in part, by a narrow set of AI-related companies, increasing market concentration in some global indices. There has been a significant rise in hedge fund leverage in equity markets, creating risks, including via the prime brokers which facilitate this activity and through markets that are interconnected via hedge funds’ exposures, such as sovereign debt. Retail inflows, including via exchange traded funds (ETFs), may have added momentum to the rise in equity prices, and there has also been rapid growth in assets under management of levered ETFs.

However, on some metrics, valuations have also become more stretched. Rising equity prices have been driven, in part, by a narrow set of AI-related companies, increasing market concentration in some global indices. There has been a significant rise in hedge fund leverage in equity markets, creating risks, including via the prime brokers which facilitate this activity and through markets that are interconnected via hedge funds’ exposures, such as sovereign debt. Retail inflows, including via exchange traded funds (ETFs), may have added momentum to the rise in equity prices, and there has also been rapid growth in assets under management of levered ETFs. AI-related companies’ use of credit markets has accelerated rapidly, including in public markets, private credit, leveraged and structured finance, and is set to increase further as financing needs continue to expand. This pace of investment is unprecedented historically. As of yet, there is little evidence that AI activity in these markets is crowding out the ability of other businesses or governments to access funding markets.

This pace of investment is unprecedented historically. As of yet, there is little evidence that AI activity in these markets is crowding out the ability of other businesses or governments to access funding markets. AI has the potential to raise productivity across a range of sectors, and, in turn, support long-term economic growth. Developments in AI have already provided a tailwind to growth in some regions, but there is uncertainty over the scale and timing of future productivity gains and the ability of companies to monetise these. While AI-related equity valuations are underpinned by forecasts of strong long-term earnings growth, those forecasts are highly uncertain and depend on the successful build-out of infrastructure, continued access to financing, and the pace at which AI is adopted across the economy. A reassessment of these prospects could trigger a fall in equity prices that might be amplified by high concentration, correlated momentum-driven positions that can exacerbate volatility as markets fall, and increased leverage.

Developments in AI have already provided a tailwind to growth in some regions, but there is uncertainty over the scale and timing of future productivity gains and the ability of companies to monetise these. While AI-related equity valuations are underpinned by forecasts of strong long-term earnings growth, those forecasts are highly uncertain and depend on the successful build-out of infrastructure, continued access to financing, and the pace at which AI is adopted across the economy. A reassessment of these prospects could trigger a fall in equity prices that might be amplified by high concentration, correlated momentum-driven positions that can exacerbate volatility as markets fall, and increased leverage. Considerations around the future earnings potential for AI-related companies will also be relevant to the sustainability of these companies’ debt, where the increasing complexity and opacity in debt structures used could increase risks to financial stability. In this FSR, the FPC sets out its forward-looking framework to monitor the macrofinancial implications of AI developments for financial stability.

Risky credit markets, including private credit, remain vulnerable to a tightening in financing conditions . Investor sentiment in parts of private and riskier credit markets had already weakened ahead of the Middle East conflict, reflecting growing concerns around asset quality, valuations and liquidity. Redemption requests have been elevated in several retail funds, with some limiting redemptions, underlining both liquidity mismatch and valuation concerns.

. Investor sentiment in parts of private and riskier credit markets had already weakened ahead of the Middle East conflict, reflecting growing concerns around asset quality, valuations and liquidity. Redemption requests have been elevated in several retail funds, with some limiting redemptions, underlining both liquidity mismatch and valuation concerns. Higher interest rates could increase debt servicing pressures for leveraged borrowers and lower growth could decrease asset quality, further increasing pressure on, for example, private credit funds.

Vulnerabilities in these markets remain, including high leverage, complexity and opacity. The Bank’s second system-wide exploratory scenario (SWES) exercise is examining how stress could propagate in these markets.

The Bank’s second system-wide exploratory scenario (SWES) exercise is examining how stress could propagate in these markets. Global sovereign bond market issuance is at historically high levels, with higher proportions issued at shorter maturities. Debt-to-GDP ratios are continuing to trend upwards globally, which raises risks of increased volatility and reduces the capacity of governments to respond to future shocks. Current market expectations are that increases in growth driven by AI developments will support debt sustainability. Any negative change in expectations could have wider consequences for sovereign debt markets. In addition, many of these markets are characterised by a relatively high use of leverage by a small number of hedge funds pursuing similar trading strategies across jurisdictions. The high use of leverage also increases the risk of a disorderly unwind of positions that could cause a jump to illiquidity in core markets. Should investor sentiment on the sovereign debt outlook deteriorate abruptly, this could affect the UK market directly, or indirectly via spillovers from other sovereign debt markets, with potential implications for domestic financing conditions.

Debt-to-GDP ratios are continuing to trend upwards globally, which raises risks of increased volatility and reduces the capacity of governments to respond to future shocks. Current market expectations are that increases in growth driven by AI developments will support debt sustainability. Any negative change in expectations could have wider consequences for sovereign debt markets. In addition, many of these markets are characterised by a relatively high use of leverage by a small number of hedge funds pursuing similar trading strategies across jurisdictions. The high use of leverage also increases the risk of a disorderly unwind of positions that could cause a jump to illiquidity in core markets. Should investor sentiment on the sovereign debt outlook deteriorate abruptly, this could affect the UK market directly, or indirectly via spillovers from other sovereign debt markets, with potential implications for domestic financing conditions. During the most significant period of volatility following the onset of the Middle East conflict, moves in gilt yields were amplified by hedge fund deleveraging. Markets absorbed high volatility and volumes, underpinned by functioning repo markets. This partly reflects resilience built in recent years, particularly in Liability Driven Investment funds and Money Market Funds (MMFs). This underlines the importance of locking in this resilience through reforms such as those recently announced for MMFs across the UK and Europe, and through the changes the Bank is exploring to support gilt repo market resilience following its first SWES.

Markets absorbed high volatility and volumes, underpinned by functioning repo markets. This partly reflects resilience built in recent years, particularly in Liability Driven Investment funds and Money Market Funds (MMFs). This underlines the importance of locking in this resilience through reforms such as those recently announced for MMFs across the UK and Europe, and through the changes the Bank is exploring to support gilt repo market resilience following its first SWES. The FPC is particularly concerned that a number of these vulnerabilities could crystallise simultaneously. The FPC emphasises the importance of market participants ensuring that they have a clear and comprehensive understanding of the size, concentration, and interconnections of their exposures. Strengthening this understanding will support effective risk management and help sustain the resilience of the markets in which they operate. UK household, corporate and banking system resilience UK household and corporate aggregate indebtedness remains low relative to historical averages and debt vulnerability metrics remain around their long-run averages, providing resilience against shocks. Debt-servicing burdens are projected to rise moderately due to higher energy prices and borrowing costs, but it would take a severe shock to return aggregate debt servicing pressures to near previous peaks. Some vulnerable, low-income households, and smaller and more leveraged corporates, particularly those which are financed by riskier credit markets like private credit and leveraged loans, remain more exposed. Overall, the FPC judges that in aggregate households and corporates remain resilient, even in a challenging external environment.

Debt-servicing burdens are projected to rise moderately due to higher energy prices and borrowing costs, but it would take a severe shock to return aggregate debt servicing pressures to near previous peaks. Some vulnerable, low-income households, and smaller and more leveraged corporates, particularly those which are financed by riskier credit markets like private credit and leveraged loans, remain more exposed. Overall, the FPC judges that in aggregate households and corporates remain resilient, even in a challenging external environment. The UK banking system remains appropriately capitalised with high levels of liquidity. Past stress test results demonstrate that the UK banking system is able to absorb a severe energy price shock and associated economic downturn while continuing to support lending to the real economy. Consistent with this, banks have continued to supply credit to households and businesses despite the deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and heightened uncertainty, with no sign of lending being restricted to protect capital positions.

Past stress test results demonstrate that the UK banking system is able to absorb a severe energy price shock and associated economic downturn while continuing to support lending to the real economy. Consistent with this, banks have continued to supply credit to households and businesses despite the deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and heightened uncertainty, with no sign of lending being restricted to protect capital positions. Banks’ interlinkages with non-bank financial institutions, including those that support credit provision to the real economy, create channels through which risks can be transmitted back to banks . Effective monitoring and risk management of these interconnections is important in the current environment. An example is significant risk transfers (SRTs) which allow banks to transfer credit risk to third parties. The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) continues to engage with banks on appropriate use of SRTs and is testing thoroughly any proposed structures that appear to be more complex or less robust.

. Effective monitoring and risk management of these interconnections is important in the current environment. An example is significant risk transfers (SRTs) which allow banks to transfer credit risk to third parties. The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) continues to engage with banks on appropriate use of SRTs and is testing thoroughly any proposed structures that appear to be more complex or less robust. The FPC has maintained the UK countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) rate at its neutral setting of 2%. Maintaining a neutral setting of the UK CCyB in the region of 2% would help to ensure that banks continue to have capacity to absorb unexpected future shocks without restricting lending in a counterproductive way. Developments in frontier AI Rapid progress in frontier AI capabilities since the December FSR present a significant increase in the risks to financial stability from cyber and operational vulnerabilities . Frontier AI models are increasingly capable of identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities at greater scale and over multiple stages. Whilst frontier AI will offer opportunities to improve cyber defence, it will also increase the sophistication and impact of cyber-attacks on firms, including financial institutions and market infrastructure. Operational risks are also likely to increase as frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, requiring firms to identify, patch and mitigate vulnerabilities more quickly and frequently, increasing the risk of disruption if change is not managed effectively.

. Frontier AI models are increasingly capable of identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities at greater scale and over multiple stages. Whilst frontier AI will offer opportunities to improve cyber defence, it will also increase the sophistication and impact of cyber-attacks on firms, including financial institutions and market infrastructure. Operational risks are also likely to increase as frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, requiring firms to identify, patch and mitigate vulnerabilities more quickly and frequently, increasing the risk of disruption if change is not managed effectively. These developments reinforce the importance of firms acting on the May 2026 joint statement from the Bank, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and HM Treasury on frontier models, and on existing cyber and operational resilience frameworks. UK authorities are providing further support through supervision and sector engagement, including through the Cross Market Operational Resilience Group, and through the Bank and PRA’s upcoming consultation on Cyber, and Information and Communication Technology risk management. These developments also require firms and authorities to revisit whether current deep cyber recovery capabilities, coordination arrangements and the resilience of key technology providers remain sufficient. Deepening coordination across authorities and key vendors domestically and internationally will be critical. These developments also underline the importance of operationalising the UK’s Critical Third Party regime. Bank capital review The FPC, working with the PRA, is modernising the capital framework (Box D). The proposed changes will help ensure the framework is simpler, more effective, more proportionate and better calibrated to the risks in today’s financial system, while ensuring that the system remains resilient so that it can support the economy when it needs it most. The reforms will address unintended consequences in the leverage framework and strengthen the releasability and usability of buffers. In doing so, they will make it easier for banks to use capital to provide credit to households and businesses and support the functioning of core sterling markets, while maintaining overall consistency with international standards.

The proposed changes will help ensure the framework is simpler, more effective, more proportionate and better calibrated to the risks in today’s financial system, while ensuring that the system remains resilient so that it can support the economy when it needs it most. The reforms will address unintended consequences in the leverage framework and strengthen the releasability and usability of buffers. In doing so, they will make it easier for banks to use capital to provide credit to households and businesses and support the functioning of core sterling markets, while maintaining overall consistency with international standards. The Committee will work with the PRA and international authorities to pursue broad reform of the bank capital buffer framework, moving towards the goal of a single buffer that is releasable in stress. In the near term, the FPC and PRA are taking steps towards this vision domestically. The FPC welcomes the PRA’s intention to release the other systemically important institution (O SII) buffer that applies to certain domestic systemically important firms in the event of systemic stress, engaging with the FPC when doing so.

In the near term, the FPC and PRA are taking steps towards this vision domestically. The FPC welcomes the PRA’s intention to release the other systemically important institution (O SII) buffer that applies to certain domestic systemically important firms in the event of systemic stress, engaging with the FPC when doing so. The FPC and PRA intend to consult on a package of measures to make the leverage ratio framework more proportionate and more effective by being better targeted. This package includes removing the countercyclical leverage buffer from banks’ leverage requirements; moving the calibration of the additional leverage ratio buffer for firms with systemic buffers into line with international standards; and making a greater share of leverage requirements and buffers releasable.

1: Developments in the global risk outlook and financial markets 1.1: Developments in the global risk environment The conflict in the Middle East caused a material shock to global commodity supplies, and a sharp rise in global energy prices. The onset of the Middle East conflict in late February disrupted global commodity flows as a result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks that caused damage to energy infrastructure. Consequently, energy prices as well as those of other commodities, such as fertilisers, rose sharply, representing a substantial negative supply shock to the global economy. Oil prices were volatile and fluctuated around the $100 per barrel level for several months (Chart 1.1). By comparison, oil prices had averaged around $68 per barrel over the previous decade. Gas prices also increased as a result of the conflict. However, oil and gas prices remained below the peaks reached in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June, and energy prices subsequently declined to just above pre-conflict levels. The agreement provides for a subsequent 30-day period for the restoration of traffic in the Strait and a 60-day period for negotiations to reach a final deal. As such, while near-term risks around the conflict have reduced, material uncertainty persists in respect of the wider normalisation of the region, including commodity flows. In the event of re-escalation, there would be a risk of further volatility and sharp upward repricing in energy markets. In that event, there may be limited scope for previous partial mitigants to continue moderating upward price pressures. These mitigants included the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves by the member countries of the International Energy Agency, and there is evidence of reduced demand for energy in response to higher prices, particularly in Asia. Nonetheless, the MoU has made it less likely that energy markets will cross the supply ‘tipping point’ that some experts had warned was approaching over the summer months. Chart 1.1: International energy prices have been elevated as a result of the Middle East conflict Brent crude oil (US$ per barrel) and European natural gas (€ per MWh) Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The conflict has implications for the global economy, with likely impacts on inflation, growth and interest rates globally. These impacts are still playing out. Elevated global energy prices constitute a material macroeconomic supply shock to the global economy, generating inflationary pressures, which are likely to weigh on growth and put upward pressure on interest rates globally. While the higher costs of some energy products, such as petrol, have already fed through to prices faced by households and businesses, increased costs for many non-energy products, such as food and manufactured goods, take longer to be passed on. Some Asian economies are particularly dependent on energy imports from the Gulf. The UK and the euro area are less directly reliant on supplies from the Gulf, but are net importers of energy and so are exposed to higher international prices. The United States, as a net energy exporter, is relatively less exposed – although there can still be impacts on US inflation and growth. The impact of higher energy prices on inflation globally will depend on the combination of both supply and demand factors. Leaning against the adverse impacts of the conflict on the global economic outlook, there have been some favourable tailwinds to growth. In particular, AI-related investments have supported growth across a number of jurisdictions, especially in the United States and some East Asian economies, and the US effective statutory tariff rate has decreased since 2025. While near-term risks around the Middle East conflict have reduced with the signing of the MoU, the global risk environment as a whole remains highly unpredictable, and the possibility of further and overlapping shocks persists. The conflict in the Middle East has occurred against the backdrop of several other major global sources of risk, which remain elevated. These include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and continuing global trade tensions and associated policy uncertainty. For example, despite declining relative to the peaks seen during 2025, the Trade Policy Uncertainty Index remains well above its historical average.footnote [1] An unpredictable global environment raises the likelihood of additional large global shocks occurring. Global shocks could interact with one another, increasing their combined impact. Increased geopolitical tensions also create an environment of heightened risk of cyberattacks – including those enabled by frontier AI – which could coincide with, and amplify, other stresses. Refer to Section 3 for discussion of frontier AI and cyber-risk. Higher energy prices could create headwinds for households and corporates globally, and interact with existing pockets of risk. Energy-driven cost increases and higher market interest rates globally could increase pressures on some corporates (Section 5.3 discusses the potential impacts on the UK corporate sector). In particular, there could be risks to heavily indebted corporates, and to smaller, consumer-facing corporates via weaker demand, higher costs and interest rates. Households globally might also come under pressure as a result of these macroeconomic dynamics, impacting existing debt vulnerabilities. In the United States, the proportion of consumer credit loans more than 90 days in arrears has increased markedly over the past three years. In particular, the share of credit card accounts in arrears has risen particularly quickly to around 13% in 2026 Q1. However, the share of those accounts in arrears but not yet written off – a more relevant measure of potential future losses for lenders – levelled off at around 4% at the end of 2025, near its long-run average level. 1.2: Global interest rates and sovereign debt markets The Middle East conflict led to a sharp increase – and subsequent period of elevated volatility – in government bond yields in advanced economies. The energy-driven supply shock to the global economy has generated inflationary pressures, and this drove market interest rates higher across advanced economies, although they have declined somewhat since the signing of the US-Iran MoU (Chart 1.2). These moves reflected, in part, higher policy rate expectations. After the onset of the conflict, gilt and euro area government bond yields increased by more than US Treasury bond yields, reflecting concerns over those economies’ exposures to imported energy costs, though that trend has since reversed. Despite high levels of volatility, UK gilt and gilt repo markets have remained resilient, with liquidity conditions commensurate with market conditions (Section 4.1). Japanese 10-year government bond yields have risen to levels last seen in 1997. This has taken place in the context of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy normalisation, as well as the broader global repricing of long-term bond yields. Chart 1.2: Some government bond yields have reached their highest level for over a decade UK, US, German and Japanese 10-year government bond yields Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. Public debt-to-GDP ratios are expected to continue on an upward trajectory in many major economies. The upward trajectory in debt-to-GDP ratios is a long-run trend in many advanced economies, with the most recent IMF forecasts indicating that the global average will continue to climb in coming years, driven primarily by the United States and China (Chart 1.3). An important determinant of debt-to-GDP is the growth-adjusted interest rate (the difference between nominal interest rates on government debt and expected nominal GDP growth rates). While the stock of debt relative to GDP is slow-moving, the Middle East conflict has the potential to worsen the ratio by pushing up market interest rates and weighing on growth. Another factor behind the sustained rise in debt-to-GDP ratios is the range of spending pressures on governments globally, including in respect of defence, demographics, and climate change. The conflict and resulting energy shock have the potential to exacerbate these pressures, for example by generating demands for government fiscal support for households and businesses, or by increasing defence spending pressures. Chart 1.3: Debt-to-GDP ratios globally continue to trend upwards Sovereign debt as a percentage of GDP (a) Sources: International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Workspace from LSEG.



(a) Use of IMF Content and Data is subject to the IMF’s terms of Copyright and Usage. There are various channels through which pressures on sovereign debt globally could impact UK financial stability, including by triggering vulnerabilities in market-based finance. Investor concerns about the sustainability of government debt can lead to higher yields and increased volatility. In addition to directly tightening financial conditions for the real economy, this dynamic has the potential to trigger vulnerabilities in leveraged parts of market-based finance, which would amplify stress. The IMF estimates that relatively more price-sensitive investors (which they define as investment funds, foreign investors and households) now hold at least half of US, Japanese, euro area and UK sovereign debt.footnote [2] In particular, hedge funds have increased their participation in government debt markets. Globally, sovereign debt issuance is at historical highs and there has been a trend of governments issuing debt at shorter average maturities, partially in response to steepening term premia. This increases rollover risks and in an inflationary environment can lead to short-term debt being refinanced at higher interest rates. For UK sovereign debt, while the average term to maturity is among the highest of the OECD countries,footnote [3] there has also been a trend towards issuing shorter-dated bonds. This has been driven in part by a reduction in demand from defined benefit pension funds for long-dated debt. Section 4 explores this trend further, specifically how the ‘preferred habitat’ of gilt investors has shifted notably shorter over recent years – including within the hedge fund and asset manager sectors. More generally, increased indebtedness and higher debt-servicing costs could reduce the capacity of governments to respond to future shocks, including those stemming from the heightened global risk environment, leaving households and businesses more exposed to their impact. 1.3: Global risky asset markets Despite the challenging global risk environment, by some metrics equity valuations continue to be stretched relative to earnings… While the immediate onset of the conflict in the Middle East led to a fall in equity prices globally, that drop quickly reversed. And since the signing of the US-Iran MoU in June, market participants appear cautiously optimistic on it leading to a sustained de-escalation. Certain equity indices have been largely driven by other factors, including continuing favourable earnings news in Q1, and with limited weight given to the impact of the conflict on US growth, even before the MoU was signed. Many stock market indices are now higher than at the time of the December FSR, for example the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 have both increased by around 10% over that period. AI-focussed companies have been a particular source of growth in equity prices, supported by positive earnings news further boosting expectations. Companies focussed on AI hardware have been especially high performing, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 97% since the start of the year.footnote [4] This increase in AI-related valuations has led to increased concentration in US equity markets. Several share offerings for large AI companies this year could materially increase this concentration. It could also test the market’s appetite for further exposure to this sector. Section 2.2 discusses AI-related equity valuations in more detail. Consistent with sustained price increases, by some metrics equity valuations have become further stretched by historical standards. For example, the excess cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) yield for the S&P 500 has continued to edge downwards towards levels not seen since the dot-com bubble (Chart 1.4). Even when excluding the top 30 AI-related stocks,footnote [5] its level is around the lowest seen since 2007, indicating that this stretch in valuations is more broad-based than AI-related optimism. While excess CAPE is backward-looking with respect to earnings, the excess yield for 3-year forward earnings expectations for the S&P 500 is also around historically compressed levels – despite positive news in Q1 leading to increased earnings expectations. Chart 1.4: Equity valuations continue to be stretched relative to historical levels S&P 500, Excess cyclically adjusted price to earnings (CAPE) yield (a) Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., S&P Dow Jones Indices, a subsidiary of S&P Global and Bank calculations.



(a) ‘Top 30 AI’ are defined as those stocks which appear in JP Morgan’s JPAMAIDE Equity Basket, which is comprised of 30 S&P 500 stocks that are particularly impacted by AI. …and the growing use of leverage in equity markets further heightens the risk of sharp corrections. The risk of a sharp correction in equity markets remains high. Equity prices could rapidly adjust in the event that investor expectations shift, for example because of a change in the macroeconomic outlook. A significant fall in stock prices would entail losses for individual investors and could trigger a general pullback from risky assets. This would make it harder for corporates to finance their activities. The scope for sudden adjustments is increased by the use of leverage in equity markets. This is because leveraged positions can be forced to unwind quickly during market stress events, thus amplifying the volatility. In wholesale markets, there is evidence of increased hedge fund leverage. Hedge funds’ equity prime brokerage balances are at record levels, with supervisory intelligence indicating that these balances globally have increased by around 40% over the past year. In addition, market intelligence suggests that hedge fund equity positions have become more concentrated in particular sectors, such as semiconductors, in recent months, coinciding with the ongoing AI-linked stock price momentum. Higher and more concentrated leverage can pose risks to hedge funds, and create financial stability risks, via potential losses to prime brokers and cross-market interconnections if funds making losses on equity positions deleverage across other markets – including sovereign debt – in response (Section 4 and Box B). There has also been a significant increase in assets under management of levered exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in recent months, particularly in those holding AI-related stocks. Market intelligence indicates that retail investors are the main holders of levered ETFs. This increase has occurred in the context of retail investor inflows more broadly, including into unlevered ETFs, which may have added momentum to the rise in equity prices. While total levered equity ETF holdings (at around $200 billion in the United States) remain small so far relative to total unlevered equity ETFs holdings (at around $15 trillion in the Untied States), their use of leverage means they can amplify price moves. For example, their daily rebalancing mechanism causes ETFs to buy more stocks when prices rise, and to sell more – thereby exacerbating volatility – when they fall. These dynamics echo those which were prevalent ahead of the summer 2024 equity market sell-off (discussed in the October 2024 FPC Record), where volatility was substantially amplified. It is important that lessons from this episode are learned, notably so that effective risk management by market participants can prevent amplification and spillovers. Corporate credit spreads globally are also compressed by historical standards. Corporate credit spreads are at similar levels as at the December FSR, in the lower half of their historical distribution (Chart 1.5). Issuance of sterling- and euro-denominated investment grade bonds since the start of the year has been broadly in line with previous years. For US dollar debt, issuance has been significantly higher than average, driven by AI hyperscalers. The influx of issuance from AI-related companies does not – as of yet – appear to be negatively affecting the terms and availability of public investment grade credit (or other credit markets) more broadly, but such a ‘crowding out’ dynamic could have implications for the supply of credit to the real economy (Section 2.4). Chart 1.5: Credit spreads generally remain at compressed levels Current levels of selected risk premia as a percentile of their historical distribution, compared to levels as at the March 2026 FPC meeting and the December 2025 FSR(a) Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., S&P Dow Jones Indices, a subsidiary of S&P Global, Datastream from LSEG, ICE BofAML, PitchBook a Morningstar company, Inc. and Bank calculations.



(a) Risk premia data are a percentile of a five-day rolling average (except for leveraged-loan (LL) spreads, which are a percentile of a monthly average). Percentiles are calculated from 1998 for investment-grade spreads and high-yield bond spreads, from 2008 for LL spreads and from 2006 for excess CAPE yields. Data updated to 25 June 2026 apart from LL which is to 19 June 2026. All data are daily except for LL spreads which are weekly. Investment-grade spreads are adjusted for changes in credit quality and duration. Energy-driven cost increases and higher interest rates globally can be expected to increase pressures on some corporate borrowers. UK credit markets are highly exposed to global developments and investor sentiment, especially in riskier lending segments (such as high yield bonds and leveraged lending). A loss of investor confidence could be triggered by rising defaults or refinancing stress globally or domestically, leading to losses, spillovers across markets, and a tightening in financing conditions for UK corporates. Recent developments in private credit markets are discussed in Section 4.2.

2: The macrofinancial implications of AI 2.1: The relationship between AI and financial stability AI has the potential to deliver significant productivity gains, driving broader structural change across the economy and financial system. It is already beginning to reshape patterns of investment and economic activity. AI may prove to be one of the most transformative technologies of our time, with the potential to deliver substantial efficiency gains, raise productivity, and transform financial services as well as the broader economy. However, the transition to widespread adoption – including the investment required to build the supporting infrastructure – also comes with financial stability risks that must be understood and managed. Progress in AI models has been faster than many experts expected. The FPC has recently considered the financial stability implications of rapid advances in the cutting-edge – ‘frontier’ – AI models (refer to Frontier AI: implications for financial stability). Over the past year, the FPC has also considered a range of developments in the AI ecosystem and their implications for the financial system, including equity market valuations and the increasing use of AI in the financial sector (refer to the December 2025 FSR and the FPC’s Q1 Record). This section introduces our assessment of the near and medium-term channels through which the ‘AI transition’ could affect UK financial stability, focusing on the effects of AI-related investment and broader adoption on financial markets, including sovereign bond markets, and financing conditions for the real economy (the ‘macrofinancial’ channels). It does not consider wider macroeconomic impacts, including via the labour market, which will be considered in further work by the Bank. It also sets out how the FPC plans to develop this work further, including by monitoring these channels over time, assessing how they are contributing to structural change in the financial system, and embedding the analysis in the Bank’s mainstream monitoring of risks to and assessment of financial system resilience. The AI transition could have macrofinancial implications for financial stability through two interdependent channels: the financing of the required infrastructure, and the pace and extent of adoption of the technology. Building the infrastructure needed to support both the development of AI and its widespread adoption requires significant investment. As noted in the December 2025 FSR, AI-focused companies reached an inflection point in 2025, when required investment exceeded their capacity to finance it from internal cashflows, leading them to turn to external finance. This trend accelerated substantially in the first half of 2026, with companies accessing a broad range of financing channels, including private markets, public debt markets, and bank lending (Section 2.3). At the same time, shifts in expectations around the pace of AI adoption – which in turn has consequences for anticipated productivity effects and companies’ earnings – could increase volatility in asset prices and funding conditions, before those effects are realised in the wider economy. Considerations around future earnings potential would also be important in determining the sustainability of these companies’ debt, where the increasing complexity and opacity in debt structures used could increase risks to financial stability. And, while developments in AI are already providing a tailwind to growth in some regions, there is uncertainty over the scale and timing of future productivity gains and the ability of companies to monetise these. Any future revaluation of the impact of AI on growth could also, by extension, impact sovereign debt markets, particularly in relation to highly indebted countries (Section 2.4). Many factors will determine the pace of AI adoption and the impact of AI-related companies’ investment demand on financial stability. Four broad factors include: The capacity of AI companies to build the infrastructure that supports the development of capabilities and their adoption. The impact of AI on how finance flows around the financial system and the economy, and the ability and willingness of capital markets to finance AI investment. The capabilities of AI, including to reliably execute tasks at speed and scale. Decisions by businesses and individuals on when and how to adopt AI. These factors are interdependent, and their interaction will shape both the scale of infrastructure investment and the pace and extent of adoption across the economy: Risks through the adoption channel will depend on decisions by businesses and households to adopt AI, which in turn will depend in large part on whether AI capabilities are sufficient to support its adoption, the cost of using AI, and whether AI companies have the capacity to deliver the infrastructure required to support widespread deployment.

AI, which in turn will depend in large part on whether AI are sufficient to support its adoption, the cost of using AI, and whether AI companies have the to deliver the infrastructure required to support widespread deployment. Risks through the infrastructure financing channel will depend on AI companies’ capacity to build that infrastructure and their ability to access and service the necessary finance .

to build that infrastructure and their ability to access and service the necessary . Expectations around the scale and speed of AI adoption, and around the productivity and returns it may generate, will also influence investment decisions, including what infrastructure is built, when, and the cost of financing it. By monitoring the trends underpinning these factors – including technological developments, survey data on adoption, labour market developments and financial data – it is possible, despite considerable uncertainty, to build a clearer picture of the likelihood of different outcomes for the paths of AI investment and adoption, and their implications for the financial system. This will form the forward-looking framework the FPC will use to monitor the macrofinancial implications of AI developments for financial stability. 2.2: Near-term risks to UK financial stability The valuations of AI companies have grown faster than relevant aggregate equity indices in 2026 Q2. High and growing concentration risk in global equity markets increases the potential impact of a revaluation. Equity prices have increased, especially for AI-related stocks (Section 1.3). This has been driven, in part, by a narrow set of AI-related companies, increasing market concentration in some global indices. This dynamic is most pronounced in geographies, such as the United States (US) and East Asia, where the largest businesses in the AI supply chain (eg Nvidia, Alphabet and Samsung) are publicly listed. The S&P 500 accounts for around half of global equity capitalisation. Within that index, AI companies now account for around half, up from around a quarter in 2022. This share could increase further if a number of companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, access public equity markets through initial public offerings (IPOs) as expected (Section 2.3). SpaceX, which is in part an AI company, recently achieved the largest IPO in history. In other jurisdictions, AI companies also account for a high share of major equity indices – refer to Chart 2.1. While UK equity indices continue to be considerably less exposed to AI companies directly, a correction in the valuation of these companies could nevertheless have a significant effect on global equity markets more generally. This would affect the UK macroeconomy and financial system via spillovers, largely due to the adverse impact a scenario like this would have on financing conditions – effects explored in the scenario analysis presented below. Chart 2.1: AI-related companies’ share of equity indices has grown materially in some jurisdictions since 2022 AI-related companies’ market capitalisation as a proportion of the relevant indices (a) Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.



(a) The chart shows the share of total index market capitalisation accounted for by AI-related companies across major equity indices: the United States (S&P 500), Taiwan (TAIEX), South Korea (KOSPI 200), Japan (TOPIX 100) and the United Kingdom (FTSE 100). The numerator captures the combined market capitalisation of companies classified as AI-related, based on a predefined basket constructed from the holdings of AI-focused investment funds. The denominator is the total market capitalisation of each index. Values are reported as at 31 December 2022, 31 December 2025 and 25 June 2026. In all periods, market capitalisation is calculated using index constituents as at 25 June 2026. While AI-related equity valuations are underpinned by forecasts of strong long-term earnings growth, those forecasts are highly uncertain and depend on the successful build out of infrastructure, continued access to financing, and the pace at which AI is adopted across the economy. The share prices of many AI companies are underpinned by forecasts of strong long-term earnings growth, something that traditional valuation metrics do not typically capture. However, embedded in these earnings expectations are a number of important assumptions which, if incorrect, could lead to a revaluation of investor sentiment around these companies’ earnings prospects, and accordingly to a correction in equity valuations. Among these factors, which the FPC has previously highlighted, are: Risks to capacity : The projections presume that AI infrastructure will be built out successfully. AI capacity development relies on a considerable amount of hardware (eg logic and memory chips, networking, cooling systems), the raw inputs to produce this hardware (eg silicon wafers, lithography machines and the chemicals and commodities used in the manufacture of AI hardware) and the availability of utilities (eg electricity and water to operate the data centre facilities which house the hardware). The availability of these inputs may constrain the scale and pace of build-out implied by current expectations for revenues and earnings. In addition, significant parts of this supply chain are geographically concentrated (for example, the semiconductor supply chain is concentrated in East Asia), and in many cases, production is highly specialised and dominated by a small number of companies. Events that disrupt the supply chain could materially disrupt the development of AI capacity.

: The projections presume that AI infrastructure will be built out successfully. AI capacity development relies on a considerable amount of hardware (eg logic and memory chips, networking, cooling systems), the raw inputs to produce this hardware (eg silicon wafers, lithography machines and the chemicals and commodities used in the manufacture of AI hardware) and the availability of utilities (eg electricity and water to operate the data centre facilities which house the hardware). The availability of these inputs may constrain the scale and pace of build-out implied by current expectations for revenues and earnings. In addition, significant parts of this supply chain are geographically concentrated (for example, the semiconductor supply chain is concentrated in East Asia), and in many cases, production is highly specialised and dominated by a small number of companies. Events that disrupt the supply chain could materially disrupt the development of AI capacity. Risks around capabilities and adoption : Long-term earnings projections assume strong AI adoption. Adoption relies on AI being capable (eg able to execute tasks with a sufficiently high degree of accuracy and at scale) and cost-effective. More complex workflows and operations involving longer chains of reasoning – such as some agentic applications – may require larger volumes of input and output tokens, increasing usage-based costs and potentially making them prohibitively expensive for widespread use. Even where capabilities are sufficient, businesses may take time to adopt AI at scale while they build confidence that it will deliver reliable productivity gains, meaning technical capability may emerge before revenues are realised.

: Long-term earnings projections assume strong AI adoption. Adoption relies on AI being capable (eg able to execute tasks with a sufficiently high degree of accuracy and at scale) and cost-effective. More complex workflows and operations involving longer chains of reasoning – such as some agentic applications – may require larger volumes of input and output tokens, increasing usage-based costs and potentially making them prohibitively expensive for widespread use. Even where capabilities are sufficient, businesses may take time to adopt AI at scale while they build confidence that it will deliver reliable productivity gains, meaning technical capability may emerge before revenues are realised. Risks around finance and capital flows: Building AI capacity depends on continued access to external finance. However, there are also some fragilities in the financing arrangements around AI investment, which could amplify the impact of a shock. For example, AI companies’ revenue forecasts may reflect ‘circular financing arrangements’. One example of this is when technology companies invest in AI companies which in turn purchase those technology companies’ products. This creates self-reinforcing capital loops. There is also growing use of off-balance sheet financing structures as a source of funding for AI investment which may represent an additional source of fragility in stress (Section 2.3). The AI supply chain is also dependent on the investment decisions of the five large AI-focused technology companies – the ‘AI hyperscalers’. These companies’ spending and commitments provide revenues for upstream semiconductor, hardware and data centre providers, while their built capacity supports revenue generation for AI application providers (including labs like Anthropic and OpenAI). Taken together, these factors increase the likelihood that a negative shock could result in a large and correlated negative earnings re-evaluation across a wider set of AI-related businesses. Bank staff have assessed the impact on the UK economy of a potential global correction in AI valuations, using a scenario in which such a correction occurs in the near term but with long-term implications. The hypothetical scenario considers an AI-related equity price correction, driven by a repricing of AI productivity and profitability, that starts in the US. This implies a sharp equity market correction (a 45% fall in the US equity market over six quarters), a repricing of corporate credit spreads (increasing by 350 basis points) and a persistent dollar depreciation. The shocks spill over into lower UK output (a 2.2 percentage point fall in GDP), largely driven by financial channels, with equity market effects accounting for about 36% of the response and credit spreads about 50%. While a shock of this scale would undoubtedly have an impact on households and corporates, the macroeconomic impacts are encompassed by both the 2025 Bank Capital Stress Test and the 2024 Desk-Based Stress Test scenarios, to which UK banks were resilient. An equity shock in isolation would be unlikely to present a direct risk to UK financial stability. Nevertheless, a reassessment of AI-related companies’ prospects could trigger a fall in equity prices that might be amplified by high concentration, correlated momentum-driven positions that can exacerbate volatility as markets fall, and increased use of leverage (Section 1.3). In addition, as discussed in Section 2.4, such a scenario could have broader implications for sovereign debt dynamics. In the Bank’s analysis, while debt-to-GDP ratios rose in the hypothetical scenario, the US Treasury and gilt markets continued to function well; had these markets come under pressure, the financial stability consequences could have been more significant. 2.3: A growing role for debt in financing AI infrastructure The risks from the infrastructure investment channel are growing rapidly, as the AI ecosystem is accelerating its use of external finance. The pace of investment is unprecedented historically. AI companies are increasingly turning to the financial system for external financing – particularly debt financing – to support investment in infrastructure, and this has accelerated in the first half of 2026. As this section sets out, the financial stability risks posed by this increasing demand for debt financing have to date been contained by modest stocks of outstanding debt. This is changing at pace. If the scale of AI debt financing grows as expected over the coming years, an adverse shock to AI companies that results in losses or affects their ability to service debt could more materially affect global financing conditions. In turn, this could affect the provision of finance to the UK real economy. Market participants’ projections of the size of future AI investment have repeatedly been revised upwards. These expectations of more significant investment needs are likely to lead to even greater demands for external finance. For example, at the time of publication of the December 2025 FSR, Bloomberg consensus estimates were for AI hyperscalers’ capital expenditure for the year 2028 to be less than $600 billion. The same statistic is now over $1 trillion. Some of this additional investment need will be met via equity issuance. Alphabet raised just under $85 billion through equity issuance in 2026 Q2, and more AI hyperscalers are expected to follow this year. Additionally, as noted earlier, a number of companies in the AI ecosystem have accessed, or are expected to access, public equity markets through IPOs. Equity financing of AI investment could be positive for financial stability: equity capital can preserve debt capacity, strengthen credit confidence and diversify funding sources, supporting continued investment. However, given the higher-than-expected financing needs of these companies, it remains likely that their need for debt financing will continue to grow alongside equity issuance. Chart 2.2 summarises Morgan Stanley’s latest estimates of how global data centre investment will be financed between 2026 and 2028. Chart 2.2: More than half of the external financing need for data centres from 2026 to 2028 could be funded via debt Morgan Stanley estimates of funding sources for data centre capital expenditure (2026–28) (a) Source: Morgan Stanley Research.



(a) The chart shows Morgan Stanley forecasts of global data centre capital expenditure from 2026–28, broken down by expected funding source. This includes hyperscalers and non-hyperscalers. ABS are asset-backed securities and CMBS are commercial-mortgage-backed securities. AI-related companies’ use of credit markets has also accelerated rapidly, including in public markets, private credit, leveraged and structured finance, and is set to increase further as financing needs continue to expand. At the start of 2026, the stock of outstanding debt from AI companies was relatively modest, which the FPC judges has helped to contain the immediate risk to financial stability. However, the fast growth of activity in credit markets in the first half of 2026 is resulting in potential risks building rapidly. Across all currencies, hyperscaler year-to-date investment-grade debt issuance is broadly comparable in scale to UK gilt issuance over the same period. The largest footprint is currently in US dollar investment-grade (IG) credit. The five AI hyperscalers accounted for just 3% of the stock of outstanding US IG debt at the end of 2025, but as of early May accounted for over 15% of year-to-date issuance.footnote [6] However, the scale of this issuance is material, as is its expected impact on the composition of the market. For example, analysis by Barclays projects $240 billion of the AI hyperscalers’ investment needs in 2026 will be financed through IG credit issuance; by comparison, they note the ‘big six’ US banksfootnote [7] typically issue $150–170 billion of senior debt per year. Analysis by JP Morgan suggests, by the end of this year, technology is expected to overtake US banks as the largest sector in US dollar IG debt, by share of outstanding debt. So far, this issuance has been easily absorbed by the market, reflecting high appetite from investors for assets from these companies – the majority of which have low debt ratios and high credit ratings (AA- or above). More broadly, credit spreads in US dollar IG credit markets remain compressed. Chart 2.3: AI hyperscalers’ bond issuance in the first half of 2026 has already exceeded 2025 issuance Bond issuance by the AI hyperscalers, by year and currency (a) Source: LSEG Workspace.



(a) The chart shows IG bond issuance by hyperscalers (Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle), aggregated by year and broken down by currency of issuance. Currency conversions are based on the end‑of‑day spot rate as at 25 June 2026. All figures are denominated in US dollars. AI companies’ use of leveraged finance, structured finance and private credit is also growing rapidly, though their share of outstanding debt remained low entering 2026. AI issuers have accounted for 41% of non-refinance-related US high-yield (HY) issuance this year so far, despite only accounting for 1% of the JP Morgan HY bond index at the end of 2025. The OECD estimated that the share of private credit financing AI investment increased from 9% in 2024 to 34% in 2025. The growth and projected scale of debt issuance to finance AI investment introduces new risks – particularly around the sustainability of medium-term debt servicing. Considerations around future earnings potential for AI-related companies will also be relevant to the sustainability of these companies’ debt, where the increasing complexity and opacity in debt structures used could increase risks to financial stability. The declining free cash flows of the AI hyperscalers increases their dependence on accommodative future refinancing conditions in capital markets to sustain their infrastructure investment over time (Chart 2.4). It is also leading to their growing use of off-balance sheet financing arrangements. This off-balance sheet financing trend is resulting in capital being sought for AI investment from across the credit ecosystem – including through securitised data centre and other asset-backed structures, special purpose vehicles, and other bespoke financing arrangements – broadening the AI debt footprint across leveraged, structured, and private credit. It can result in higher asset-level leverage and increases the complexity of identifying where risk ultimately sits. The riskiness of this debt depends on the underwriting terms, in particular the quality of the leases and guarantees which back debt holders’ claims. Chart 2.4: Hyperscalers’ free cash flows are declining and are projected to continue to do so Unlevered free cash flow (bars, left axis) and free cash flow to revenue (line, right axis) for the AI hyperscalers (a) Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.



(a) This chart shows aggregate unlevered free cash flow and free cash flow as a share of revenue for the five AI hyperscalers (Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle). Data are presented on a calendar-quarter basis. Observations are based on reported data where available, with consensus forecasts used for periods where company results had not yet been reported. There is also a potential source of fragility where long-term debt is issued to finance investment in AI assets which may have shorter lifecycles. To date, debt issued to finance AI investment has tended to have longer (more than ten year) duration, in line with the appetites of investors in the deepest capital markets. The majority of this debt has funded data centre buildings (ie the physical shell of the data centres) and facilities – rather than the servers and AI chips inside them. However, frontier AI data centres can quickly become outdated if they are no longer able to support the latest chips. This could shorten the facilities’ economic lives and reduce collateral values and the cash flows available to service debt. Funding needs for AI chips are expected to grow considerably. JP Morgan estimates that over $2 trillion of aggregate funding may be needed for the AI chips used to train and run AI models over the next five years. However, chips have short and uncertain lifecycles, which may make it harder to attract enough capital. In particular, issuing debt maturities aligned with the asset life of AI chips would imply shorter tenors than are typically preferred by most credit investors. Additionally, there is mixed evidence on how quickly AI chips depreciate: current shortages and demand for older chips support the argument for longer useful lives, while rapid innovation and efficiency gains could shorten them. The scale of this maturity mismatch risk across the debt financing of data centre facilities and AI chips, and how that risk is allocated across lenders, borrowers or tenants, will depend on the terms of the debt agreements. 2.4: Interaction of macrofinancial dynamics with growth The UK is expected to see a significant buildout of AI data centre infrastructure in the coming years. The UK has the largest data centre pipeline in Europe. There will be a need for significant investment to deliver this roll-out. Consistent with its secondary objective of supporting the government’s economic policy, including growth, the FPC is seeking to identify and support the removal of material frictions to the investment of long-term capital into improvements in the productivity of the economy. The FPC will report on progress in the November 2026 FSR. If these AI data centre infrastructure projects are delivered, they could support UK growth, including through their aggregate effects on investment. In turn, this would yield benefits for financial stability. Market intelligence indicates that capital is ready to be deployed in support of such investments in the UK. AI is shaping expectations for growth. Investment and trade dynamics are supporting growth in some regions already, and potential productivity improvements could support growth more broadly into the medium term. The surge in AI-related capital expenditure is supporting investment and export-led growth in geographies with links to the AI supply chain, including in the US and East Asia respectively. Looking ahead, AI also has the potential to raise productivity across a range of sectors, and, in turn, support long-term economic growth. However, and as set out in Section 2.1, there are risks that could prevent these outcomes arising. For example, significant energy bottlenecks – including from insufficient power grid connections and labour shortages – could limit the buildout of AI data centre capacity. It could also influence the speed and scale of adoption in the wider economy. As of yet, there is little evidence that AI activity is ‘crowding out’ the ability of other businesses or governments to access funding markets. Currently, terms and availability of debt globally (and public IG credit in particular) do not appear to be responding negatively to the influx of issuance from AI-related companies, potentially reflecting high appetite for these instruments from investors. But it is possible that other businesses may find their future capacity to issue in these markets ‘crowded out’. This could have broader implications for the provision of credit to businesses, and, therefore, also for growth. Current market expectations are that increases in growth driven by AI development will support debt sustainability. Any negative change in expectations could have wider consequences for sovereign markets. Expectations around AI-focused companies’ contributions to growth are a factor influencing expectations in a wider range of financial markets. A higher expected growth rate improves the perceived path of public debt ratios. All else equal, if the adoption of AI results in higher long-run productivity growth, it could materially improve sovereign debt sustainability. On the other hand, large, sustained investment in AI infrastructure can place upward pressure on real interest rates, particularly where the supply of savings is relatively inelastic – raising debt-servicing burdens. The balance between these two dynamics matters particularly given elevated sovereign debt levels globally. A negative reassessment of the impact of AI could weaken both AI-related earnings and broader growth expectations. Such a shift could prompt a negative repricing in sovereign debt markets, particularly in jurisdictions where the growth outlook is increasingly tied to AI developments. This could affect market participants’ assessment of the sustainability of current debt trajectories, especially in jurisdictions with high and rising sovereign debt-to-GDP ratios. In turn, that could result in spillovers to global financial markets. 2.5: Monitoring and assessing risks across the financial system The FPC will continue to monitor the potential risks that the macrofinancial implications of AI could pose to the UK financial system, embedding these risks into mainstream assessments of the financial system’s resilience. As noted earlier, AI has the capacity to create new macrofinancial vulnerabilities (eg increased concentration risk in global markets), to act as a trigger that crystallises existing financial vulnerabilities (eg leverage), and to increase the potential for exogenous shocks to the UK (eg via international spillovers). The AI transition is expected to result in an increasingly broad and deep set of interactions with the financial system. Therefore, in addition to monitoring developments using the approach set out in this chapter, Bank staff will embed analysis of the risks presented by AI into their mainstream assessment of risks to systemic firms, market-based finance, and the provision of vital financial services to the real economy. This will support the FPC in assessing the resilience of the financial system to the potential structural change that AI presents and promoting system-wide resilience. The risks outlined in this section reinforce the importance of financial firms remaining up to date on new or growing correlations between asset prices and developments in their lending and investment portfolios, that might not otherwise be readily embedded in their risk management and stress testing approaches. The growing interconnectedness between sectors in the AI supply chain – such as technology and utilities – may require financial firms to reassess their assumptions on asset price correlations in stress and ensure their approach to risk management keeps pace with the evolution of the external environment. AI advances may also be correlated with negative shocks in other sectors (as the Q1 events in the software sector show), where new model releases or developments trigger investor reassessment of the sustainability of business models in other business sectors. Some financial firms are already, as a matter of course, assessing the potential impact of AI on businesses as part of loan-level decision-making. Given the different funding sources from which AI companies are drawing, and different levels of transparency in those arrangements, it may be difficult for financial firms to be aware of the full extent of their direct and indirect exposures to the AI ecosystem and AI companies. This could increase the risk that exposures to developments in AI are greater than anticipated, or not fully reflected in firms’ risk management.