Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia. – The Back2Basics program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis provides Airmen with an eight-week fitness initiative focused on structured physical training, nutrition education and accountability. The 633d Force Support Squadron fitness flight designed the program more than a decade ago to help participants build lasting habits and maintain long-term physical performance. Today, the program continues to help Airmen meet their fitness goals and improve their overall health.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to get our Airmen to be successful in not only meeting, but exceeding the Air Force fitness standard,” said Tony Arroyo, 633d FSS fitness and sports director. “But more importantly, we are educating them on what they should be doing on a regular basis to always be ready.”

The program aims to provide Airmen with a comprehensive approach to fitness by focusing on seven training principles: consistency, proper progression, timely overload, balance, variety, specificity and active recovery. Participants meet five days a week to take part in group workouts focused on cardiovascular endurance, muscular fitness and overall performance, with an optional sixth day dedicated to active recovery. According to Arroyo, the goal is to provide participants with tools they can continue using long after the program ends.

“A lot of people join the program because they don’t know what exactly they need to do to improve,” Arroyo said. “What we can do is educate, get them consistent and make sure they’re doing things safely and effectively.”

Beyond the physical training, Back2Basics fosters a supportive environment where Airmen of all fitness levels can work toward their goals together.

“The goal is to maintain a healthy environment,” said Staff Sgt. Destiny, 633d FSS fitness and sports supervisor said, “The fitness levels are all different, but it’s a judgment-free zone. It’s helpful to be in an environment where everyone is encouraging one another until progress is seen across the board.”

The group setting helps participants stay motivated while allowing instructors to tailor workouts to individual fitness levels. Airmen train together, build camaraderie and track their progress throughout the program alongside their wingmen.

“I joined the program because I wanted to improve my fitness, but I don’t have an accountability partner,” said Staff Sgt. Ahmed Alhamdani, 363d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing project manager. “I like the program because, we all have similar goals so everyone can hold each other accountable.”

Back2Basics goes beyond improving physical fitness, giving Airmen the knowledge and confidence to pursue continuous self-improvement, reinforcing a culture where striving for “Excellence in All We Do” extends beyond the fitness assessment and into everyday mission readiness.

The 633d Force Support Squadron fitness flight demonstrates “Excellence in All We Do” by investing in Airmen and helping them build the habits necessary to remain ready as the mission and standard continue to evolve.