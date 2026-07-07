July 7, 2026 - Two Road Construction Updates
**Kewaunee County Road Construction Updates**
Please plan ahead for these road closures:
CTH N will be closed at the bridge between Gasche Rd and CTH V through the end of summer for a bridge replacement.
CTH J will be completely closed at the bridges between St. Peters Rd and CTH AB beginning mid-July through early fall for two bridge replacements.
Thank you for your patience as these important infrastructure improvements are completed.
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